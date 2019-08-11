U.S. men's volleyball qualifies for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The United States earned a berth in the men's volleyball competition at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Playing in the FIVB Men's Volleyball Intercontinental Qualification Tournament on Sunday, Team USA beat host Netherlands 25-18, 25-20, 17-25, 25-21 in Rotterdam.

This is the 10th straight Olympic Games qualification for the U.S. men, and the 12th overall. The United States won the bronze medal in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, one of two bronze medals to go along with three gold medals in team history.

The 12 players who will compete as part of Team USA next summer in Tokyo are expected to be named in July.





--Field Level Media