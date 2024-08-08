U.S. Men's Basketball Beats Serbia In A Nail-Biter At Paris Olympics

The U.S. men’s basketball team nearly had its recent Olympic dominance come to an end in Paris on Thursday.

The team beat Serbia 95-91 in the semifinal to keep its quest alive for a fifth straight Olympic gold.

Joel Embiid of the United States and Nikola Jokić of Serbia. Gregory Shamus via Getty Images

The U.S. did lose to France in pool play at the Tokyo Games in 2021 but still took home the title.

A knockout victory of this magnitude would have stung a lot longer.

The LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry-led squad beat Serbia in pool play and squashed opponents by an average of 25 points a game leading up to the semi.

But the Americans were in jeopardy during their rematch. They fell behind by 17 points at one point and trailed much of the second half by margins in the double digits.

But they fought back on the soft touch of Curry.

He scored the last of his 36 points on a free throw with barely any time left to seal the victory.

The Americans’ quest for a five-peat was still alive.

