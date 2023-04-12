U.S. men’s national soccer team calls up MLS goalkeeper from Sacramento

The U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team called up goalkeeper Drake Callender, a Sacramento native, for the team’s upcoming match against Mexico, Inter Miami announced today.

Callender played youth soccer in the Sacramento area with Cap FC United and Placer United. He was part of the San Jose Earthquakes academy from 2013 to 2016. Then, he went on to play college soccer at UC Berkeley. He attended Bella Vista High School in Fair Oaks, as well.

Callender will be part of the team’s squad for a new, upcoming annual event, the Allstate Continental Clásico, on April 19 in Glendale, Arizona.

It’s the first time Callender will be part of the USMNT senior side roster. He was selected for U-23 training camps in 2019 and 2021. He’s one of 23 players called up to represent the U.S. Men’s National Team.

The match will be broadcast live on TBS, Telemundo and Universo and streamed on HBO Max and Peacock.

“We are delighted with the group we have put together,” said USMNT head coach Anthony Hudson in a statement. “Anytime you get to play against your closest rivals it’s a special opportunity, and we have players who understand what this rivalry is all about and are ready to compete in the Allstate Continental Clásico. It’s another chance to build on the progress we have made in the last four years and prepare for the defense of our two Concacaf titles this summer.”

Callender broke through at MLS club level with Inter Miami, becoming a mainstay behind the net in 2022. He was nominated as one of three finalists for the 2022 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award, and then signed a contract extension with Inter Miami through the 2025 season, with an option for 2026.

The 6-foot-2 goalkeeper is off to a blistering start in 2023, leading the league in saves and earning three MLS Team of the Matchday designations through the season’s first seven weeks, according to Inter Miami.