U of M pilot project will put free tampons, pads in campus washrooms

·3 min read

The University of Manitoba is stocking campus bathrooms with free pads and tampons, as part of a new pilot project to support students and staff members who menstruate.

School administrators and the U of M students’ union are partnering on a year-long initiative that will see dispensers with free products installed in select women’s and gender-neutral facilities across the Fort Garry, Bannatyne and William Norrie Centre sites.

“We are one of the most financially unstable populations, and yet we’re expected to pay exorbitant amounts for tuition, textbooks, student services and, of course, just general cost of living, all of which continue to rise,” said Victoria Romero, vice-president advocacy at UMSU, which represents about 26,000 undergraduate students at Manitoba’s largest post-secondary institute.

The third-year political science student noted menstrual products are not exempt from surging inflation — Canada’s annual average consumer price index rose by nearly seven per cent in 2022 — and high price tags are worsening concerns about “period poverty.”

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an overall surge in demand for emergency resources on campuses provincewide.

Before classes even began in autumn, UMSU had already disbursed more than half of its student-hardship fund, a $20,000 pool set aside to support those in need throughout all of 2022-23 via one-time grants worth up to $500 each.

Romero said more people have been dropping by UMSU’s Women’s Centre to seek free products lately, and there was a notable increase in learners asking for them to be included in the union’s annual holiday hamper program.

Both the student leader and her colleague Christine Yasay, the union’s women’s representative, have been searching for funding sources for months in the hopes of supplying all campus community members with pads and tampons at no charge.

Manitoba announced it was partnering with Shoppers Drug Mart to provide free menstrual products to elementary and public schools at the start of the academic year. UMSU inquired about including post-secondary schools, but its pitch was denied.

A provincial spokesperson indicated the drugstore giant approached the government about the K-12 initiative, and referred UMSU to the company.

“The province fully supports access to menstrual products to all who need them… This initial partnership with Shoppers was to supply K-12 schools and some women’s serving organizations,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

U of M’s Laurie Schnarr, vice-provost students, recently agreed to allocate about $70,000 from her office’s student initiative fund to purchase products for the postsecondary pilot, effective immediately.

The multi-pronged initiative, believed to be the first of its kind on a campus in Manitoba, also includes putting calls out for donations at the campus food bank and UMSU stocking more of its offices with free pads and tampons.

“Any of us who are buying groceries these days and paying $8 for a head of lettuce knows how expensive it is right now, and we are seeing students going to the food bank and, anecdotally, hearing that they’re making tough choices and not purchasing personal-hygiene products because they need food,” Schnarr said.

Throughout the next 12 months, the senior administrator said she will be monitoring product uptake, collecting feedback and continuing to work with UMSU to try and secure stable funding.

“I am so happy that this is finally getting put into action…. It’s something that I was really passionate about implementing when I got elected as the UMSU women’s rep,” Yasay said, noting her goal is to have products available in all bathrooms, regardless of gender signage.

“This is going to create a great precedent for all Canadian universities.”

The University of British Columbia has been distributing free personal-hygiene products to community members since 2019 and student-advocacy efforts at the University of Ottawa have since led to a similar setup on its central campus.

maggie.macintosh@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @macintoshmaggie

Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press

Latest Stories

  • Group asks how African American course violates Florida law

    The organization that created a high school African American studies program rejected by Florida said Thursday it’s still waiting for specifics from the state about how the course violates state law. The College Board also disputed what it said were Florida’s claims it had deleted 19 topics from the proposed Advance Placement course at Florida’s behest, saying in a statement online that it already was streamlining topics to fit into an academic year. In a letter Tuesday to the College Board, Florida Department of Education said it was “grateful” to see that a Feb. 1 revision had deleted the 19 topics, including Intersectionality, Reparations and the Movement for Black Lives.

  • 6-year-old who shot teacher had history of violent behavior at school, assistant principal failed to act: Lawyer

    The teacher shot in class by her 6-year-old student in Newport News, Virginia, claims the shooter had a history of violent behavior at school and accused the school's assistant principal of failure to act despite being told repeatedly that the student had a gun at school, her lawyer alleged in a letter notifying the district of the intent to file a lawsuit. Two other letters were submitted by parents of students who go to Richneck Elementary School. In the letter, a lawyer for Abigail Zwerner, the teacher who was shot, alleged that four teachers, including Zwerner, and a guidance counselor all warned the school's assistant principal, Ebony Parker, about the shooter's behavior on the day of the shooting, but Parker failed to act when she was first notified, between 11:15 and 11:30 a.m., and when Zwerner was shot at 1:59 p.m.

  • Parents at school where boy, 6, shot teacher prepare to sue

    The parents also alleged that school officials failed to protect their daughter throughout the school year from bullying, harassment and assault. A letter from the other child's family cites “injuries sustained during a school shooting on January 6, 2023.” Newport News Public Schools provided the letters to The Associated Press after it requested them.

  • N.B. teachers forced to 'triage' students due to lack of resources, minister hears

    Teachers used an hour-long meeting with Education Minister Bill Hogan this week to push again for smaller classes and more resources — and they gave him some stark examples to illustrate their case, according to the president of the New Brunswick Teachers' Association. Some teachers likened their classrooms to emergency rooms, where they have to use a "triage approach, sadly, where just the neediest … are getting attention," said Connie Keating. "And, you know, they hope that everyone else can c

  • College Board says Florida’s statements about AP African-American studies are untrue

    ”Your letter claims that we removed 19 topics that were present in the pilot framework at the behest of FDOE. This is inaccurate.”

  • Principal, gym teacher had sex in school bathroom and took photos, Georgia officials say

    Both educators have resigned.

  • In Haiti, schools increasingly being targeted for looting, kidnapping, violence by gangs

    Schools increasingly unsafe in Haiti due to armed gangs

  • Sadly, Kentucky gets its first ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill as legislators target schools | Opinion

    Linda Blackford: #BadBillWatch had to take a deep breath for Kentucky’s first ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill and yet another bill to use public school funding in private schools.

  • St. Joseph’s student who led rally against open bathroom use is banned from attending classes

    Renfrew – Josh Alexander, a Grade 11 St. Joseph’s High School student who organized and led a protest with the intent of stopping transgendered people from using the washroom of their choice, was issued a ‘non-disciplinary exclusion’ notice by the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board (RCCDSB) recently. He is not allowed on school property for the remainder of the school year and was given the option of online learning to complete his remaining courses. The email, which he received late

  • Facing years of teacher shortages, northern Sask. schools get creative

    In Weyakwin, Sask., a northern hamlet of about 100 people, Kiskahikan School has only ever gone up to Grade 9. After that, students have had to finish their high school education far away from home, moving to La Ronge, Prince Albert, Montreal Lake or even further south. But this year, some students were able to tackle their Grade 10 classes right in the community. These six students are doing distance learning — helped and encouraged by an educational assistant in their classroom in Weyakwin, wh

  • How Angry Parents Forced Florida to Back Down From Forcing Student Athletes to Reveal Menstrual History

    Parents rejoice over a rare win in Florida education policy

  • College Board responds to Florida rejection of AP African American studies

    The College Board has addressed the Florida Department of Education's rejection of AP African American Studies courses and subsequent criticism of the program, as well as the controversy that ensued. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' DOE initially rejected the course on Jan. 12 in a letter obtained by ABC News, calling it "inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value." Florida's "Stop WOKE" Act restricts certain race-related content in workplaces, schools and colleges in the state.

  • Trash bags cover urinals in Milford schools amid debate over gender, bathrooms

    With trash bags now covering urinals, students and parents said the new policy isn't a good fix, and school leaders said it's affecting students' work in the classroom.

  • Halifax council 'railroaded' into selling parkland for school, councillor says

    The Halifax municipality has declared five acres of parkland as surplus in order to sell it to the province for a new school in Clayton Park, but councillors say they felt forced into the decision. The mainly wooded land sits south of Park West School and runs along the popular Mainland North Trail. Most councillors voted in favour of selling the parkland on Tuesday, with councillors Pamela Lovelace and Kathryn Morse voting against the move. The Nova Scotia government plans to build a three-stor

  • 4th lockdown at Clovis West High in less than a week. Classes hadn’t started this time

    The latest lockdown came after a meeting Wednesday evening when district, school and law enforcement officials gave an update on campus safety.

  • New Missouri bill takes 'Don't Say Gay' law even further

    A new Missouri bill takes Florida's controversial Parental Rights in Education law, dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" law, even further. The bill says that "no nurse, counselor, teacher, principal, contracted personnel, or other administrative official at a public or charter school shall discuss gender identity or sexual orientation with a minor student" unless they're a licensed mental health care provider and have a guardian's permission. The Missouri bill goes further than the Florida law, which restricts classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity through kindergarten to grade 3, by not specifying an age group and explicitly barring discussions on these topics.

  • Two more Wake County schools locked down as wave of social media threats continue

    The lockdowns come after several Wake schools were locked down on Friday because of security concerns.

  • Sanders answers question on funding for private and parochial schools

    If Sanders' new education plan passes, Arkansas state government money would go to private and parochial schools at similar levels that it currently goes to public schools.

  • Missouri bill aims to outdo Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' by banning school staff from discussing sexual orientation with students

    A new bill would stop school staff being able to talk about sexual orientation and gender identity with students without their parents' consent.

  • Tom Horne directs school safety grant away from counselors, prioritizing armed officers on campus

    Superintendent of Public Education Tom Horne says he is reprioritizing an $80 million grant program that is used mainly to pay for school counselors.