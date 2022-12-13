U of M extends indoor mask mandate

Manitoba's largest post-secondary institute is again extending its mask mandate — one of few remaining — to limit transmission of COVID-19 and other viruses on its campuses.

University of Manitoba president and vice-chancellor Michael Benarroch announced Monday the requirement to wear face coverings inside its buildings will remain in place at the start of the winter term.

“Though we know a mask mandate can’t continue indefinitely, we also know that COVID and other respiratory infection cases are high and putting significant strain on our health-care system,” Benarroch wrote in a memo published Dec. 12.

“Masks are among the most effective public health tools to reduce transmission, and use is far greater when supported by a mandate.”

Benarroch indicated the decision was made after consulting with public health experts and school community members, many of whom back the policy “to support a safe in-person environment.”

A U of M assistant professor of microbiology and statistics said she believes the historical record will show her employer made the right decision.

“I hope it sends the message that we are still living in a pandemic and that this is still the best thing to be doing to protect ourselves,” said Aleeza Gerstein, noting it has taken between four to six years for previous pandemics to come to an end.

“I’m personally really struggling right now, seeing all kinds of pictures of huge, unmasked Christmas parties — juxtaposed with unending news stories about hospital wait times… It’s like we’re just ignoring the fact that our hospital system has collapsed.”

Just under one-quarter of colleges and universities across the country currently require masks be worn in instructional spaces, according to a new report from the Canadian Association of University Teachers. Half of those institutions (or 12 per cent of all schools) have a mandate that applies in libraries.

The national association’s database, released last week, shows U of M is the sole school on the Prairies and the only member of the U15 — a group of Canada’s top research-intensive universities — with the public health measure intact across its indoor facilities.

“When you’re gathering hundreds of students in a lecture theatre together or in our common spaces at the university… at a time when COVID, influenza and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) are rapidly circulating in our communities, this is a really important thing,” said Orvie Dingwall, president of the faculty association.

Even though Manitoba lifted the indoor mask mandate in public spaces almost nine months ago, Dingwall said it is still “jarring” for her to see so many full faces in grocery stores — a stark contrast to the Fort Garry campus.

Face coverings have not ceased to be mandatory at U of M since it began re-inviting people back to campus after sudden closures in March 2020.

Students, staff and visitors must wear three-ply medical masks whenever they are inside a classroom, common area, study space or elsewhere in a university facility.

Instructors can teach while unmasked but only if they can maintain two metres from their students. Anyone who is alone in a closed space, eating or drinking in a food-designated area, or outdoors is temporarily exempt from the policy.

Student leader Jaron Rykiss acknowledged compliance is not perfect and he occasionally receives emails with critiques of the practice. At the same time, the president of the U of M Students’ Union said the majority of pupils are still following the rules.

Rykiss noted security guards patrol hallways and enforce the policy by handing out masks to the minority of people who show up unmasked.

UMSU’s annual survey of pupils will shed light on whether they are for or against their school’s exceptionalism in the new year.

A Manitoba Health spokesperson said in a statement public health officials regularly discuss a variety of topics with institutions and provide advice or guidance based on their respective circumstances.

“Every situation is different and there are a number of preventative steps that can be taken to reduce the risk of transmission,” they wrote via email.

Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press