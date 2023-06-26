U of L graduates ready for the challenges ahead

The tassels may have turned, but two recent graduates from the University of Lethbridge plan to spend their next step in life learning as much as they can.

One student, Mahaliah Peddle, has bid adieu to the university, but she herself has now become a teacher with aspirations to continue expanding her horizons while educating the next generation.

“What I hope to get out of my first year (of teaching) is just lots of learning, lots of growth as a teacher,” said Peddle.

She is set to become a Grade six and seven teacher at Gilbert Paterson Middle School this fall, teaching French and science.

However, Peddle has already taught outside of the practicum program at the university.

She finished her education in the winter, but her graduation was this spring, and she has already taken on two contacts teaching at schools in the area. She has studied in English, French and Spanish, and she even has a radio show on CKXU that merges Canada’s national languages together.

She says this radio show highlights French music from Quebec and beyond, but it is presented in English to make it more accessible to a southern Alberta audience.

She has maintained the radio show and even brought her students in to learn about French culture and music.

“They got some research skills, they wrote a script,” says Peddle. “We did a little field trip as a class and they got to record their segments.”

Having already spent a short time in industry and understanding the challenges it presents, Peddle says the practicums were a instrumental in helping prepare her for her new job this fall.

“The practical component of the teaching degree is so important and so transformative. You can’t get a better experience learning how to teach than actually teaching.”

She says, even though she is excited about her future, she had some great times while at the university, including a trip to Spain.

“I had very little Spanish (language knowledge) going in, but then I got to go there and take Spanish lessons and just live in a Spanish environment.”

Another award-winning student who traveled during her time at the university is Makayla Koshuta.

Holding a combined degree in English and marketing, Koshuta says she worked for several co-ops and even took a trip to Florida for the Society for Marketing Advances conference.

She says her trip to Orlando was a highlight of her time at the university as it solidified her desire to focus on marketing research.

“(I just realized) that I actually have a passion for academic research and writing,” says Koshuta. “I think it’s a good way to combine my English degree with marketing here, by doing research and writing.”

Her presentation was, according to a media release from the University of Lethbridge, a massive success.

“Her presentation was so well done, that audience members couldn't believe she was an undergraduate student,” the release states.

Koshuta was the 2023 recipient of the Dhillon School of Business Undergraduate Gold Medal following her stellar 3.95 grade-point-average.

Unlike Peddle, Koshuta plans to remain at the university and pursue a Masters degree while remaining at the Dhillon School of Business.

“Because I liked my experience so much, I’m not ready to leave yet. I feel like there’s a lot more knowledge and experiences that I can still have.”

Even with this positive outlook, Koshuta admits there were challenges during her education, primarily revolving around the COVID pandemic.

“I knew we were moving online. I decided to pursue a co-op.”

She says the idea of online classrooms did not appeal to her, so she found her first co-op with the University of Lethbridge teaching centre.

“I applied because I didn’t really want to do online classes in fall 2020 when it was going to be fully online.”

Looking ahead, not only does Koshuta intend to pursue her masters at the Dhillon School of Business, but she also plans to leave her career path open.

“I’ll get to see if I want to continue with even more school in pursuing a PhD,” said Koshuta. “Otherwise, if I can work in industry, I would really want to work with a non-profit.”

Justin Sibbet, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lethbridge Herald