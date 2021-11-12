U.S Ketones Market Report 2021: Featuring Leading Players - BASF, KetoneAid, Zenwise and KetoLogic

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Ketones Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Adhesives, Chemical Manufacturing, Electroplating), And Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. ketones market size is estimated to reach USD 2.71 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the growing consumption of convenience food and rising health consciousness among consumers.



In addition, the presence of a large number of restaurants and eateries in the country providing ketone-based food & beverages is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. Ketones are manufactured using organisms, the most common method to produce the product involves oxidation of hydrocarbon with air. Some other methods of production include geminal halide hydrolysis, oxidation of amines with iron chloride, decarboxylation of carboxylic anhydride, and others.



Key players focus on new product launches coupled with mergers & acquisitions. Multinational companies like BASF SE have a strong presence throughout the value chain. The U.S.-based e-commerce platform named Sephora USA, Inc. saw an increase in revenue by 30% and it is expected to increase over the forecast period due to the popular trend of online shopping due to convenience and affordable product prices.



U.S. Ketones Market Report Highlights

Pharmaceuticals were the leading application segment in 2020 and are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast years as acetone and methyl isobutyl ketone are used as solvents and as excipients in manufacturing a variety of drugs

The cosmetics & personal care segment is estimated to account for the second-largest revenue share by 2028 as ketone is used in nail polish, nail polish removers, perfumes, skin & hair care products, soaps, and other products

The food & beverages segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.7%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast years owing to the rising product used as a flavoring agent in foods and as an indirect food adhesive in food packaging materials

Ketones are also used as vapor degreasing solvents to manufacture various end-user products, such as tires, paints and coatings, varnishes, insecticides, and many others

Companies Mentioned

Story continues

BASF SE

INEOS

KetoLogic

Perfect Keto

KetoneAid

SAPIEN PRODUCTS LLC.

Boli LLC

KETOND LLC

Zenwise

Limitless Venture Group Inc

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2 Market Definitions

1.3 Information Procurement

1.4 Information analysis

1.5 Market formulation & data visualization

1.6 Data validation & publishing

1.7 List to Data Sources

1.8 Third Party Perspective



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market outlook

2.2 Segmental outlook



Chapter 3 Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3 Market Challenge Analysis

3.6 Business Environment Analysis: U.S. Ketones Market

3.6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6.2 PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 U.S. Ketones Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 U.S. Ketones market Movement & trend analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.2 U.S. Ketones market size & forecasts and trend analysis, by Application, 2017 - 2028 (KiloTons) (USD Million)

4.2.1 Cosmetics & Personal Care

4.2.2 Food & Beverages

4.2.3 Pharmaceuticals

4.2.4 Adhesives

4.2.5 Chemical Manufacturing

4.2.6 Electroplating

4.2.7 Others (Paint, Rubber, Printing, & Pesticides)



Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Key global players, recent developments and their impact on the industry

5.2 Vendor Landscape

5.2.1 List of Raw Material Suppliers

5.2.2 List of Manufacturers

5.2.3 List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

5.2.4 List of Potential End-Users

5.3 Major Deals & Strategic Initiatives



Chapter 6 Company Profiles











For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dz29df

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



