U.K. to Offer Hollywood Actors, Crew Exemption From Quarantine Rules

The U.K. government is to exempt some leading U.S. actors, such as Tom Cruise, and crew from its 14-day travel quarantine to allow Hollywood blockbusters to resume production.

The move follows a conversation between culture secretary Oliver Dowden and Cruise earlier this week about restarting filming on the latest “Mission: Impossible” movies.

The seventh and eighth instalment of “Mission: Impossible” – starring and produced by Cruise – are in production at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden, near London.

Adrian Wootton, chief executive of the British Film Commission, said: “Today’s immensely welcome news is also a clear recognition of the importance of the film and high-end TV inward investment sector to the UK’s economy.”

“The sector was worth over £3 billion in 2019, and has a clear role to play in our economic recovery following the lockdown.”

