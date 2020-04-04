New U.K. Labour Leader Starmer to Work With Johnson on Virus

(Bloomberg) --

Britain’s opposition Labour Party elected Keir Starmer as leader, putting a moderate lawyer with an eye for detail in charge, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s handling of the coronavirus comes under fire.

Starmer said he would have the “courage” to back Johnson where necessary in the national interest to defeat the coronavirus pandemic, while holding him accountable for his mistakes.

The new leader of the U.K. opposition won 56% of the vote to beat Rebecca Long-Bailey, an ally of former leader Jeremy Corbyn, and Lisa Nandy, the party announced on Saturday. Angela Rayner, Labour’s education spokeswoman, was elected as deputy leader.

The 57-year-old Starmer takes over at a critical time for the country and for the prime minister. While Johnson’s approval ratings have jumped in recent weeks, the government has been criticized for being too slow to test people for the virus and for failing to equip health-care workers properly. If the public mood turns against Johnson over his management of the crisis, Starmer could quickly become a credible next occupant of 10 Downing Street.

National Unity

There has been speculation that he could enter a wartime-style government of national unity with Johnson. On Saturday, the premier wrote to all opposition leaders inviting them to a briefing he will hold with his top medical advisers to outline the efforts being made to defeat the coronavirus.

In his victory statement, Starmer said he would “engage constructively” and would have “the courage to support” Johnson when it’s the right thing to do, but that he will not back away from challenging his failures. The two men spoke this afternoon about the coronavirus crisis and Starmer accepted the offer to meet with Johnson next week, according to a separate statement from Starmer’s spokesperson.

“Whether we voted for this government or not, we all rely on it to get this right -- that’s why in the national interest the Labour Party will play its full part,” Starmer said in his victory statement. “But we will test the arguments that are put forward. We will shine a torch on critical issues and where we see mistakes or faltering government or things not happening as quickly as they should, we’ll challenge that and call that out.”

Responding to the virus crisis is Starmer’s urgent task but his long-term job is to win power for Labour after a decade in opposition. He needs to heal deep divisions within the party, which has been plagued by splits between the hard-left Corbyn-supporting faction and the more centrist supporters of former prime minister Tony Blair.

Starmer has tried to cast himself as a unity candidate, and has promised to retain much of Corbyn’s program, including commitments to re-nationalize railroads and increase income tax on the top 5% of earners.

Mountain to Climb

He accepted the task facing Labour is huge as it seeks to regain support in the former industrial heartlands that Corbyn lost to Johnson last year. “We’ve got a mountain to climb,” he said. “Where that requires change, we will change. Where that requires us to rethink, we will rethink. Our mission has to be to restore trust in our party as a force for good and a force for change.”

Starmer began with an acknowledgment that Labour had failed Jewish people with its record on tackling antisemitism within the party. “Antisemitism has been a stain on our party,” he said. “I have seen the grief that it’s brought to so many Jewish communities. On behalf of the Labour Party, I am sorry.”

The son of a toolmaker and a nurse, Starmer was named after Keir Hardie, the first leader of Britain’s Labour party. Before being elected to parliament in 2015, he worked as a barrister and served as Director of Public Prosecutions between 2008 and 2013.

