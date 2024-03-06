U.K. Government Unveils 40% Tax Relief Plan for Film and TV Studios

During the reading of the U.K. government’s spring budget on Wednesday, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt revealed a 40% corporate tax relief for film and TV studios through 2034.

The budget also includes a new tax credit for independent films shot in the U.K. that have a budget less than $19 million (£15 million).

“We have become Europe’s largest film and TV production center, with Idris Elba, Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom all filming their latest productions here,” Hunt said. “Studio space in the U.K. has doubled in the last three years, and at the current rate of expansion, next year we will be second only to Hollywood globally.”

Hunt continued to say that the government had listened “carefully to representations from companies like Pinewood, Warner Bros. and Sky Studios” and “will provide eligible film studios in England with a 40 percent relief on their gross business rates until 2034.”

More to come…

