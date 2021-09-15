U.K. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden Replaced in Cabinet Reshuffle Mere Hour Before Speech About Channel 4

Just 45 minutes before Oliver Dowden was slated to address the British television industry at the Royal Television Society confab in Cambridge, the Culture Secretary was replaced in an extensive cabinet reshuffle.

Dowden was scheduled as the final session in a packed first day of the annual conference on Wednesday. Press had been briefed Tuesday night of what the Culture Secretary was going to say — a speech that would set out the financial benefits of privatizing “Great British Bake Off” broadcaster Channel 4.

On Wednesday morning, however, news broke of a major cabinet shakeup that could see Dowden move to another department, with early rumors suggesting he could replace Gavin Williamson as Education Secretary.

Just hours later, the government named Dowden as Minister without Portfolio.

He has been replaced by Nadine Dorries (pictured), an author who has served as a Member of Parliament for Mid Bedfordshire since 2005. Dorries most recently served as Minister for Mental Health, Suicide Prevention and Patient Safety.

Dowden will no longer be speaking at RTS Cambridge, though another spokesperson for the U.K.’s Department of Culture, Media and Sport is expected to take the stage at 5.30 p.m. It’s still unknown who, exactly, that may be.

