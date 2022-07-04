U.K. Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market: Segmented: By Device Type, By Disorder Type, By End-User, And Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031
U. K. Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market to surpass USD 2. 063. 9 million by 2031 from USD 706. 1 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 11. 3% in the coming years, i. e. , 2021-2031. . Product Overview
Atrial fibrillation (AF) is a type of cardiac arrhythmia which is caused by irregular electrical activities in the atria. It may occur with no symptoms but the most common ones associated with it are palpitations, fainting, congestive chest pain, or failure of the heart. The confirmation for AF is obtained by an electrocardiogram which exhibits an absence of the P wave and an irregular rate of ventricular contractions. These irregularities in the regular cardio-electric impulses of the sino-atrial node are the result of interference from chaotic electric impulses generated from the roots of pulmonary veins consequently leading to the conduction of an irregular heartbeat.
Market Highlights
U.K. Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 11.3% in 2031.
In the U.K. many companies have increased their investment in research and development to innovate the existing AF devices and integrate AI-enabled solutions. R&D in atrial fibrillation is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the U.K. atrial fibrillation market.
U.K. Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market: Segments
Therapeutic and Surgical Devices segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31
Based on Device Type, U.K. Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market is fragmented into Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices and Therapeutic and Surgical Devices. The therapeutic and Surgical Devices segment dominates the market attributed to growing demands for ablation catheters for treating AF. This segment is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Among the therapeutic and surgical devices, the Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices segment is the fastest-growing segment attributed to the increasing focus on early diagnosis.
Persistent Atrial Fibrillation segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31
The U.K. Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market is classified based on Disorder Type into Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation, Persistent Atrial Fibrillation, Permanent Atrial Fibrillation, Others Atrial Fibrillation. The persistent Atrial Fibrillation segment accounted for the largest market share of the U.K. Atrial Fibrillation Devices market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing Adoption Of Closure Devices
The rising number of patients suffering from atrial fibrillation (AF) in the U.K. is the major factor expected to propel the growth of the market. In addition, the rising cases are also resulting in increasing demand for left atrial appendage (LAA) closure devices to treat patients. The governments are taking initiatives to create awareness amongst people regarding the importance of left atrial appendage closure devices during the pandemic, which is the major factor expected to boost the market growth in 2020.
Increase In Prevalence Of Atrial Fibrillation In Geriatric Population
The increasing geriatric population with complications in the heart is the major factor driving the market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 2 percent of people younger than 65 years old have AFib, while about 9 percent of people ages 65 and older have it.
Restraint
High Cost of U.K. Atrial Fibrillation Devices
The high price factor will continue to hinder the atrial fibrillation devices’ market value during the forecast timeframe and impede the adoption rates in underdeveloped and few developing countries.
U.K. Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market: Key Players
U.K. Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market: Regions
U.K. Atrial Fibrillation Devices market is segmented based on regional analysis into four major regions: England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. England is among the top revenue generator for atrial fibrillation devices. The high incidence rate of cardiovascular diseases in the region and development of the strong technologies in the country has witnessed significant growth for the product. The country also has a strong number of players present in the country across the atrial fibrillation value chain Another key country in the region is Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. Focus on the improved treatment producers with implementation of the AI in Atrial fibrillations, supporting the product growth.
Impact of Covid-19 on U.K. Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market
The market of AF devices is expected to witness healthy growth in 2022 post-COVID-19 outbreak. This can be attributed to increasing awareness among people about the importance of AF devices. This factor will boost the market growth in the forecast years. The rising number of patients suffering from atrial fibrillation (AF) and the growing geriatric population are the major factors expected to propel the growth of the market. In addition, the rising cases of COVID-19 are resulting in increasing demand for left atrial appendage (LAA) closure devices for treating the patients This is helping the market to witness progressive growth in the pandemic crisis.
U.K. Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market is further segmented by region into:
U.K. Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market report also contains an analysis on:
U.K. Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market Segments:
U.K. Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market Dynamics
U.K. Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market Report Scope and Segmentation
