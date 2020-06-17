U.S. Justice Department to propose rolling back protections for big tech
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is preparing to proposes legislation as soon as Wednesday to try to remove protections that big tech platforms like Alphabet's <GOOGL.O> Google and Facebook <FB.O> have had for decades, a department official said on Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.
President Donald Trump said in late May he would propose legislation that may scrap or weaken a law that has protected internet companies, including Twitter <TWTR.N>, in an extraordinary attempt to regulate social media platforms where he has been criticized.
The Justice Department plans to make a legislative proposal that Congress would have to pass, according to the Wall Street Journal, which was first to report the proposal.
Trump wants to "remove or change" a provision of a law known as Section 230 that shields social media companies from liability for content posted by their users.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Jonathan Oatis)