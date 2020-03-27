U.S. Jobs Numbers Due Next Week

Monday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Pending Home Sales (Feb.)

Featured Earnings

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) (Q4) EPS estimates of for loss of 22 cents, compared to a loss of 25 cents in the prior-year quarter.

RH (NYSE:RH) (Q4) EPS estimates of $3.59, compared to $3.00 in the prior-year quarter.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) (Q4) EPS estimates of three cents, compared to one cent in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (T.GCM) (Q4) EPS estimates of 47 cents, compared to 38 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Park Lawn Corporation (T.PLC) (Q4) EPS estimates of 22 cents, compared to 21 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Pivot Technology Solutions Inc. (T.PTG) (Q4) EPS estimates of 46 cents, compared to one cent in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Case-Shiller Home Price Index (Jan.)

Consumer Confidence Index (March)

Featured Earnings

ConAgra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) (Q4) EPS estimates of 49 cents, compared to 51 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) (Q3) EPS estimates of six cents, compared to four cents in the prior-year quarter.

McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) (Q1) EPS estimates of $1.04, compared to $1.12 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Industrial Product Price Index (Feb.) The Industrial Product Price Index was down 0.3% in January, driven primarily by lower prices for energy and petroleum products.

Raw Materials Price Index (Feb.) The Raw Materials Price Index fell 2.2% because of lower prices for crude energy products.

Gross Domestic Product (Jan.) Real gross domestic product increased 0.3% in December, after edging up 0.1% in November, as 15 of 20 industrial sectors grew

Featured Earnings

BlackBerry Limited (T.BB) (Q4) EPS estimates of one cent, compared to 13 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

ADP Employment Report (March)

Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (March)

Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing Index (March)

Construction Spending (Feb.)

Motor Vehicle Sales (March)

EIA Crude Oil Price Report (to March 28)

Featured Earnings

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) (Q4) EPS estimates for loss of $1.27, compared to a loss of 87 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) (Q3) EPS estimates of 95 cents, compared to 94 cents in the prior-year quarter.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) (Q4) EPS estimates of $1.80, compared to $1.84 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Markit Canada Manufacturing PMI (March) At 51.8 in February, up from 50.6 in January, the seasonally-adjusted IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index® (PMI®) registered above the 50.0 no-change value for the sixth consecutive month and pointed to the strongest overall improvement in business conditions since February 2019.

Featured Earnings

Dollarama Inc. (T.DOL) (Q4) EPS estimates of 56 cents, compared to 54 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Roots Corporation (T.ROOT) (Q4) EPS estimates of 53 cents, compared to 51 cents in the prior-year quarter.

NovaGold Resources (T.NG) (Q1) EPS estimates for loss of three cents, identical to he prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic lookahead

Trade Deficit (Feb.)

Factory Orders (Feb.)

Initial Jobless Claims (Mar. 23-29)

Featured Earnings

Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) (Q2) EPS estimates of $1.78, compared to $1.84 in the prior-year quarter.

Franklin Covey Company (NYSE:FC) (Q2) EPS estimates for loss of 14 cents, compared to loss of 25 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) (Q2) EPS estimates of 23 cents compared to 46 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Canadian international merchandise trade (Feb.) Canada's merchandise exports fell 2.0% in January, while imports were down 0.5%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade deficit with the world widened from $732 million in December 2019 to $1.5 billion in January.

Featured Earnings

Goodfood Market (T.FOOD) (Q2) EPS estimates for loss of 12 cents, compared to loss of 13 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (T.RCH) (Q1 ) EPS estimates of 20 cents, compared to 18 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Theratechnologies Inc. (T.TH) (Q1) EPS estimates of 20 cents, compared to 18 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Uranium Participation Corporation (T.U) (Q4) EPS estimates for loss of 27 cents, compared to loss of 23 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Friday

Economic Lookahead

Non-Farm Payrolls (March)

Markit Services PMI (March)

ISM Non-Manufacturing Index (March)

Consumer Sentiment (March)

Featured Earnings

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) (Q4) EPS estimates of $1.62, compared to $1.84 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Akumin Inc. (T.AKU) (Q4) EPS estimates of nine cents, compared to seven cents in the prior-year quarter.