U.S. Intel Flagged Potential Hamas Violence DAYS Before Attack on Israel

The U.S. intelligence community compiled two separate reports, based partly on Israeli assessments, that warned of a significantly higher risk for violence to break out in the weeks prior to Hamas’ surprise attack on Oct. 7, CNN reported Friday, citing unnamed sources. An intel report from Sept. 28, provided to the Biden administration, reportedly claimed that Hamas was preparing to increase rocket launches across the Gaza-Israel border. A second assessment on Oct. 5 by the CIA confirmed the increased probability of conflict with Hamas, and the next day, the U.S. received similar reports from Israel, CNN reported. However, the U.S. was unaware of the technical details of the strike, and officials in both the U.S. and Israel only expected a minor strike that the Iron Dome would be able to protect against, CNN reported. A top-ranking official from a Middle Eastern ally told CNN their country raised the alarm to the U.S. and Israel numerous times “but they never listened.” The Office of Director of National Intelligence, the CIA, and the White House did not comment to CNN.

