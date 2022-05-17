U.S. increases overseas baby formula shipments to ease nationwide shortage

Infant formula is stacked on a table during a baby formula drive to help with the shortage. Associated Press

President Biden announced Monday that officials are taking new steps to help ease the nationwide shortage of baby formula, including "reopening the largest domestic manufacturing plant and increasing imports from overseas," writes The Associated Press.

Increased imports will seek to lessen the baby formula shortage that has left parents nationwide struggling to get their kids the nutrition they need. The change will temporarily streamline the Food and Drug Administration's review process "to make it easier for foreign manufacturers to begin shipping more formula into the U.S.," says AP.

"The FDA expects that the measures and steps it's taking with infant formula manufacturers and others will mean more and more supply is on the way or on store shelves moving forward," said FDA Commissioner Robert Califf. The imports will still take several weeks to arrive, though officials will prioritize companies that can send the largest shipments the fastest.

Previously, regulators reached a deal to allow Abbott Nutrition to restart formula production at its Sturgis, Michigan-based plant, which has been closed since February due to contamination.

