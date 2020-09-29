U.S. House Passes Anti-Doping Bill to Reform American Horse Racing

Legislation Mirrors McConnell Introduced Bill in the U.S. Senate

Animal Wellness Action executive director Marty Irby (far left) testifying at a January 2020 Congressional hearing on the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act.

WASHINGTON, D.C, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 1754, the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act, led by U.S. Reps. Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., and Andy Barr, R-Ky. by a voice vote. H.R. 1754 mirrors legislation recently introduced by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Senators Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Martha McSally, R-Ariz., and Diane Feinstein, D-Calif. and promises to end the era of widespread doping of horses in Thoroughbred racing in America.

The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act includes a ban on race-day doping, the establishment of a uniform national standard for rules and regulations for U.S. horseracing that would be overseen by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act (HISA) is landmark legislation that would directly address the safety and welfare of racehorses, and the integrity of the sport itself, through better anti-doping measures and racetrack safety standards.

“Doping of athletes in sport to enhance performance is widely recognized as a form of cheating in human competition,” said Marty Irby, executive director at Animal Wellness Action who testified before Congress on the issue in January. “It’s equally wrong and even more dangerous for the athletes involved to allow widespread doping in American horse racing, and we call on the U.S. Senate to swiftly pass this measure that will put the welfare of the horse at the center of the enterprise.”

“After nearly six years working to advance this bipartisan legislation to modernize horseracing in the United States, we are at long last rounding the final turn,” said U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-N.Y. “Our Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act puts the health and well-being of our equine athletes and jockeys firmly at the center of the sport and delivers commonsense medication and track safety standards that will lift this noble sport to higher standards of integrity and safety. These long overdue reforms will help restore public trust in the sport and put it on a path to a long and vital future, supporting countless jobs and driving economic activity in communities across our nation. I thank my longtime collaborator and friend, Congressman Barr, for leading with me in this effort to restore integrity to our sport of kings. I urge my colleagues in the Senate to advance their companion legislation without delay and deliver it swiftly to the President to sign into law.”

