U.S. House panel probing Capitol riot subpoenas leaders of Proud Boys, Oath Keepers

By Patricia Zengerle and Jan Wolfe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol said on Tuesday it issued five subpoenas to far-right extremist groups that have backed former President Donald Trump and individuals associated with those groups.

The Select Committee said it issued subpoenas seeking testimony and documents to the Proud Boys group and to Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, who was its chairman, as well as to the Oath Keepers and its president, Elmer Stewart Rhodes.

The Democratic-led committee also issued a subpoena to Robert Patrick Lewis, chairman of 1st Amendment Praetorian, a lower-profile organization known for wearing black shirts and providing security at pro-Trump events.

Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 in a failed attempt to prevent formal congressional certification of his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. The committee is scrutinizing Trump's actions relating to those events.

Nearly 700 people have been charged with taking part in the riot at the Capitol. It was the worst attack on the seat of the U.S. government since the War of 1812. The Jan. 6 Select Committee has sent subpoenas to at least 45 people linked to the attack.

More than 20 suspected members of the Oath Keepers have been arrested on charges of taking part in the assault on the Capitol. At least 18 Proud Boys members have been arrested, on charges ranging from conspiracy to assaulting police officers.

Tarrio is serving a five-month sentence at a jail in Washington. He pleaded guilty in July to two crimes, including setting fire to a stolen Black Lives Matter banner late last year during a tumultuous demonstration after Trump’s election defeat.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle;Editing by Chris Reese and Peter Cooney)