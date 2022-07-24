Amid Deadly Heatwave, Al Gore Warns Atmosphere Could 'Get a Lot Worse'

Death Valley

The United States is bracing for some intense heat.

Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 109 degrees in some parts of the country on Sunday, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned that the heat will "feel extremely oppressive" in the northeast.

"The dangerous and intense summer #heat continues on Sunday and here's a look at the apparent heat/heat index forecast," NWS wrote on Twitter, sharing a heat map. "From the southern Plains into the East, it will feel extremely oppressive, especially in the major metro areas of Washington D.C. to New York City and Boston."

The forecast comes after President Joe Biden announced some executive actions to combat the climate change crisis on Wednesday during a press conference in Massachusetts.

"I come here today with a message: As President, I have a responsibility to act with urgency and resolve when our nation faces clear and present danger," he said. "And that's what climate change is about. It is literally, not figuratively, a clear and present danger.

"The health of our citizens and our communities is literally at stake," Biden, 79, added.

His executive actions will include $2.3 billion in funding for FEMA's Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program, $385 million for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, enforcing workplace safety through the newly-launched National Emphasis Program and expanding offshore wind opportunities and jobs.

Former Vice President Al Gore also renewed his plea for climate relief as he spoke to Jonathan Karl this weekend on ABC News' This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

"Well, the scientists have predicted these extraordinary and catastrophic events for going on decades now," he said. "And the fact that they were dead right, maybe a little conservative even in their projections, should cause us to pay more careful attention to what they're warning us about now, Jonathan.

"They're saying that if we don't stop using our atmosphere as an open sewer, and if we don't stop these heat trapping emissions, things are gonna get a lot worse. More people will be killed and the survival of our civilization is at stake," Gore, 74, added.