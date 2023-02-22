U.S. Healthcare IT Tools Supporting Digital Pharmacy 2022: Featuring Interdisciplinary Communication Platforms & More
Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare IT Tools Supporting Digital Pharmacy, United States, Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service focuses on information technology (IT) health solutions and products that support the digital pharmacy market. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the application of digital health and virtual care across all healthcare verticals, including retail pharmacy. Much like other healthcare areas, retail pharmacy is having to readapt its care model into a new, innovative, and hybrid one to address pandemic-induced changes. This entails technological innovations across the care continuum, including ePrescriptions, management and workflow automation, telepharmacy, digital patient engagement and outreach, medication therapy management (MTM) complemented with data and technology support, and instant medication home delivery.
This study offers an analysis of the key factors driving and restraining growth in this market. It examines the pricing and consumer trends, discusses innovative business models, and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space. Revenue forecasts up to 2027 have also been provided. The base year is 2021, and the forecast period is 2022 to 2027.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative 8T
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Tools Supporting the Digital Pharmacy Industry
Strategic Imperatives - Digital Pharmacy
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Market Segmentation
Key Competitors
Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Solution
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
Main Insights
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis - eP
ePrescription and Workflow - Growth Metrics
ePrescription and Workflow - Revenue Forecast
ePrescription and Workflow - Forecast Analysis
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis
MTM and Patient Engagement - Growth Metrics
MTM and Patient Engagement - Revenue Forecast
MTM and Patient Engagement - Forecast Analysis
5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Medication Home Delivery
Medication Home Delivery - Growth Metrics
Medication Home Delivery - Revenue Forecast
Medication Home Delivery - Forecast Analysis
6 Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Interdisciplinary Communication Platforms
Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Health Environment Insertion
Growth Opportunity 3: Trust and Convenience in Patient Engagement
7 Next Steps
Your Next Steps
About the Publisher
List of Exhibits
Legal Disclaimer
