U-Haul van driver strikes pedestrians in New York

Eight people have been injured after they were struck by a driver in a U-Haul rental van, in the Bay Ridge neighbourhood of New York City.

Two people are in a critical condition, two in serious condition, and four have minor injuries, CBS News reports.

The New York Police Department said the suspect was evading a police stop before he hit pedestrians and fled.

The incident happened around 11:00 local time (16:00 GMT). A male suspect was arrested in nearby Sunset Park.

The suspect is reportedly a 62-year-old man with no fixed address, according to ABC News.

Police told a news conference that they do not believe the incident is terrorism-related.

Surveillance footage showed the U-Haul van swerving onto a wide pavement and speeding as it was chased by a police car, knocking down parked bikes and prompting at least one pedestrian to leap out of the way.

Police tried to stop the van by boxing it in, but the suspect rammed two police cars and escaped, CBS reported.

Police have shut down the area where the van was stopped, and deployed a bomb squad to examine the vehicle as a precaution.

Photos from the scene show several police cars blocking traffic and caution tape around the area.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she has been briefed on the incident and that her office is ready to provide support to the New York Police Department.