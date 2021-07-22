U.S. Gymnast Kara Eaker Doing Well After Testing Positive for COVID, Remains in Isolation

Kara Eaker

Team U.S. women's gymnastics alternate Kara Eaker is still in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a new health update, USA Gymnastics vice president Annie Heffernon said that Eaker — whose test results were announced on Monday — is doing well physically, according to the Associated Press.



Additionally, fellow alternate Leanne Wong, who has tested negative for COVID-19, remains in quarantine. It remains unclear if either gymnast will be available to compete for Team USA if needed.

"We're devastated for them," Heffernon said of the pair, calling the situation a "nightmare scenario."

"Of course, it's not anything we dreamed of happening or wanted to happen. And it was a rough 36 hours, I'm not going to lie," she added. "It was difficult for everybody. It was hard for me. It was hard for the athletes. It was hard for the staff."

U.S. gymnast MyKayla Skinner — who had her own battle with COVID-19 last year — commented on the positive tests results during a recent YouTube video documenting her preparations for the Summer Games.

"That was super sad news," she said, adding that fortunately, all 6 members of the team "are good."

"We're staying in a hotel. We aren't in the Olympic Village because they don't want us surrounded by a bunch of the other athletes," she added of their living arrangements.

Following news of Eaker's diagnosis earlier this week, her father shared that "hope is gone" for the gymnast's chances of competing in Tokyo.

"There was hope up to this point, even as an alternate," he told KSHB. "Now that the results have come back, that hope is gone."



"I feel bad for her, because like I said, she's trained most of her life for this," he added.

Eaker's mother Katherine added that she felt "incredibly thankful that we got her vaccinated" because she's asymptomatic.

"Everyone is telling us — all the medical people are telling us — that's to her benefit," she said of the vaccine. "If there's something I could tell everybody: Take this seriously."

Eaker is one of 91 reported cases of COVID-19 connected to the pandemic postponed event, the AP reported.

Of those 91 cases, five athletes who were living at the Olympic Village and four "Games-related personnel" have tested positive, per CNN.

To learn more about all the Olympic hopefuls, visit TeamUSA.org. The Tokyo Olympics begin July 23rd on NBC.