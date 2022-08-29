U.S. govt to suspend free COVID-19 test orders next week

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Starting next week, Americans will not be able to order free at-home COVID tests from a website set up by the U.S. government due to limited supply.

The COVIDTests.gov website, set up amid the Omicron variant surge, helped U.S. households secure COVID tests at no cost.

President Joe Biden in January pledged to procure 1 billion free tests for Americans, including 500 million available through the website.

However, ordering through the program will be suspended on Sept. 2.

According to a notification on the website, the decision was made as "Congress hasn't provided additional funding to replenish the nation's stockpile of tests." (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the