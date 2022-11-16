U.S. Gene Editing Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Synthetic Genes Boosts Growth

Company Logo

U.S. Gene Editing Market

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Gene Editing Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. gene editing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.13% during 2022-2027.



MARKET INSIGHTS



Growth in the gene editing market is fueled by increasing demand for synthetic genes in the U.S. Genomics can be used to identify genetic abnormalities in humans, drug discovery, agriculture, veterinary medicine, and forensics. Gene editing requires tools and techniques that make unique changes to the DNA sequence of an organism's genes, fundamentally altering the genetic blueprint. Unlike genetic engineering, which randomly incorporates genetic material into the host genome, gene editing aims to make changes at specific target locations.



Genome editing technology is a technique for target gene modification that allows the knockout and addition of specific fragments of DNA. This technique is widely used in biomedical research, clinics, and agriculture. A growing preference for personalized medicine, rare disease treatment research, rising R&D spending and growth in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, rapid advances in sequencing and genome editing technologies, and increasing use of products derived from genetically modified organisms. These are some of the factors that are boosting the growth of the U.S. gene editing market.



MARKET TRENDS AND OPPORTUNITIES

The Emergence of Novel Gene Editing Tools

CRISPR changes the way scientists work on gene editing, providing unprecedented accuracy. However, CRISPR technology is not certain and has limitations that make the leap from gene therapy and cell therapy laboratories to the bedside

Base editing is an innovative technology that can create gene knockouts and correct specific errors and mutations in the DNA of whole cells. Single nucleotide polymorphisms are highly pathogenic mutations that cause human illness and require only a single nucleotide change to correct the mutation

Increasing Pharma/Biotech, Venture Capital, & Government Funding for Gene Editing Projects

Genome editing aims to modify the DNA sequence so cells can make the correct protein again. NIH created the SCGE program in January 2018 to improve genome editing technology and make genome editing therapies more widely available. Genome editing has a great potential to change the treatment environment for both common and rare diseases. Gene editing is in its infancy, and these newly funded projects promise better strategies to address various challenges, including the right genes in the genome. Over the past decade, the U.S. gene editing market is witnessing many new investments from governments, private equities, and venture capitalists.

The most exciting developments in CRISPR therapeutics often come from start-ups. However, CRISPR treatments are also attracting interest from big pharmaceutical companies. Start-ups and big pharma often choose to partner. Some examples of small/large partnerships include Beam Therapeutics-Pfizer & Metagenomi-Moderna.

Diversified Application Areas of Gene Editing

Genome editing is widely used in studying a wide variety of organisms. For example, CRISPR creates 'knockout' models of various animal diseases, allowing researchers to study the underlying genetic cause. It also modifies the genes of specific tissues and organs, focusing on the criminal's genes to facilitate disease research, creating disease cell models like human pluripotent stem cells, and creating pig organs

Several technologies, including zinc finger endonucleases (ZFNs), transcriptional activator-like effector nucleases (TALENs), and clustered, regularly spaced, short-interval palindrome repeat/CRISPR-related nucleases (CRISPR/Cas) systems are used to achieve gene editing. Due to its simple design, rapid implementation, low cost, and robust scalability, researchers see the CRISPR/Cas system as an innovative gene-editing toolbox that extends to almost any genome target. This system is widely used, especially in cancer research, and is a potential approach for diagnosing and treating cancer

SEGMENTATIONS



Segmentation by Products

Reagents & Consumables

Equipment & Software

Services

Segmentation by Technology

CRISPER

TALEN

ZFN

Others

Segmentation by Application

Drug Discovery & Development (DDD)

Animal Gene Editing

Plant Gene Editing

Others

Segmentation by End User

Pharma & Biotech Companies (PBC)

Academic & Research Institutes (ARI)

Animal & Plant Biotech Companies (APBC)

CROs/CDMOs

Key Vendors

Agilent Technologies

Creative Biogene

Genscript

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Takara Bio

Other Prominent Vendors

Arbor Biotechnologies

Beam Therapeutics

Bluebird Bio

Cellectis

Caribou Biosciences

Charles River Laboratories

CRISPR Therapeutics

HERA Biolabs

Integrated DNA Technologies

Lonza

New England Biolabs

OriGene Technologies

Synthego

Tecan

PerkinElmer

Precision BioSciences

Intellia Therapeutics

Pairwise

Sangamo Therapeutics

Recombinetics

Synbio Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v5kqjq

