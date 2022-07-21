U & I Financial Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

LYNNWOOD, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company for UniBank, today reported record quarterly earnings of $2.6 million or $0.48 per share in the second quarter, as compared to $2.2 million or $0.41 per share for the same quarter of 2021, increasing by $394 thousand or $0.06 per share, primarily from generating higher net interest income.

As of June 30, 2022, total assets reached $522.9 million, increasing by $105.8 million or 25.4% from the year earlier period of $417.1 million. Net loans ended at $421.7 million, increasing by $147.2 million or 53.6% from the year earlier period of $274.5 million. Finally, total deposits grew by $79.8 million or 22.9% to $427.5 million from the year earlier period of $347.8 million.

"We are pleased to announce that we have surpassed the $500 million milestone," said Peter Park, President and CEO. He added that, "we have generated high quality loans while diversifying out of our traditional Commercial Real Estate concentration by producing a significant volume of Commercial & Industrial and Residential loans. Due to the high inflationary environment and the risk of recession, it is uncertain whether we will continue to grow at this pace in the near term. However, in accordance with our new vision, we will strive to be America's premier business bank, providing customized financing solutions to customers across the United States, primarily using government guaranteed loan programs."

2022 Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Total assets grew 25.4% to $522.9 million as compared to $417.1 million a year ago.

Net loans increased 53.6% to $421.7 million as compared to $274.5 million a year ago.

Total deposits grew 22.9% to $427.5 million as compared to $347.8 million a year ago.

Net income quarter-to-date grew 17.6% to $2.6 million as compared to $2.2 million a year ago.

Net income year-to-date grew 21.9% to $4.7 million as compared to $3.9 million a year ago.

Net interest margin for the year was 4.73% as compared to 4.32% a year ago.

Gain on sale of SBA/USDA loans for the year was $1.2 million as compared to $1.7 million a year ago.

Return on average equity for the year was 14.17% as compared to 12.86% a year ago.

Return on average assets for the year was 2.10% as compared to 1.98% a year ago.

The allowance for loan losses to loans was 1.07% as compared to 1.64% a year ago.

Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.05% as compared to 0.15% a year ago.

Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense divided by revenue) for the year was 50.87% as compared to 54.03% a year ago.

About U & I Financial Corp.

UniBank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), is one of the highest performing banks in Washington state in terms of return on assets. Founded in 2006 and based in Lynnwood, Washington, the Bank serves small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals across the United States with a particular emphasis on government guaranteed loan programs. Customers can access their accounts in any of the 4 branches - Lynnwood, Bellevue, Federal Way and Tacoma - online, or through the Bank's ATM network.

For more information visit www.unibankusa.com or call (425) 275-9700.

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor: This news release contains comments or information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements describe U & I Financial Corp.'s projections, estimates, plans and expectations of future results and can be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "estimate," "likely," "anticipate," "expect," "looking forward," and other similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in these forward-looking statements, which because of their forward-looking nature, are difficult to predict. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and should consider factors that might cause differences including but not limited to the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, declines in real estate markets, an increase in unemployment or sustained high levels of unemployment; changes in interest rates; adverse changes in local, national and international economies; changes in the Federal Reserve's actions that affect monetary and fiscal policies; changes in legislative or regulatory actions or reform, including without limitation, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; demand for products and services; changes to the quality of the loan portfolio and our ability to succeed in our problem-asset resolution efforts; the ongoing uncertainties from COVID-19; the impact of technological advances; changes in tax laws; and other risk factors. U & I Financial Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited)

Jun-22

Mar-22

Jun-21

Jun-22

Jun-21

(Dollars in thousands except EPS)

QTD

QTD

QTD

YTD

YTD

Interest Income

$

5,601

$

4,878

$

4,334

$

10,479

$

8,270

Interest Expense

257

167

182

424

396

Net Interest Income

5,344

4,711

4,152

10,055

7,874

Provision for Loan Losses

-

-

-

-

-

Gain on Sale of SBA/USDA Loans

737

420

933

1,157

1,661

Loan Servicing Fees, Net of Amortization

80

109

198

189

344

Other Non-interest Income

174

171

218

345

475

Non-interest Income

991

700

1,349

1,691

2,480

Salaries & Benefits

2,018

1,921

1,925

3,939

3,950

Occupancy Expense

181

174

167

355

343

Other Expense

884

797

647

1,681

1,301

Non-interest Expense

3,083

2,892

2,739

5,975

5,594

Net Income before Income Taxes

3,252

2,519

2,762

5,771

4,760

Income Taxes

617

449

521

1,066

901

Net Income/(Loss)

$

2,635

$

2,070

$

2,241

$

4,705

$

3,859

Total Outstanding Shares (in thousands)

5,505

5,527

5,579

5,505

5,579

Basic Earnings per Share

$

0.48

$

0.37

$

0.41

$

0.85

$

0.70

Statement of Condition (Unaudited)

Jun-22

Mar-22

Jun-21

Variance

Variance

(Dollars in thousands)

Qtr End

Qtr End

Qtr End

Prior Qtr

Prior Year

Cash and Due from Banks

$

18,620

$

41,072

$

41,671

$

(22,452)

$

(23,051)

Investments

51,927

53,349

57,603

(1,422)

(5,676)

Loans Held for Sale

4,703

6,813

20,294

(2,110)

(15,591)

Gross Loans

426,316

356,890

279,058

69,426

147,258

Allowance for Loan Losses

(4,580)

(4,580)

(4,568)

-

(12)

Net Loans

421,736

352,310

274,490

69,426

147,246

Fixed Assets

6,897

7,043

5,800

(146)

1,097

Other Assets

19,028

18,478

17,233

550

1,795

Total Assets

$

522,911

$

479,065

$

417,091

$

43,846

$

105,820

Checking

$

114,365

$

107,618

$

88,562

$

6,747

$

25,803

NOW

13,794

19,343

9,441

(5,549)

4,353

Money Market

130,024

180,620

123,436

(50,596)

6,588

Savings

17,852

16,835

12,915

1,017

4,937

Certificates of Deposit

151,513

75,007

113,438

76,506

38,075

Total Deposits

427,548

399,423

347,792

28,125

79,756

Borrowed Funds

25,000

10,000

5,000

15,000

20,000

Other Liabilities

3,124

2,972

1,548

152

1,576

Total Liabilities

455,672

412,395

354,340

43,277

101,332

Shareholders' Equity

67,239

66,670

62,751

569

4,488

Total Liabilities & Equity

$

522,911

$

479,065

$

417,091

$

43,846

$

105,820

Financial Ratios

Jun-22

Mar-22

Jun-21

June-22

Jun-21

(Dollars in thousands except BVS)

QTD

QTD

QTD

YTD

YTD

Performance Ratios

Return on Average Assets

2.25

%

1.94

%

2.29

%

2.10

%

1.98

%

Return on Average Equity

15.84

%

12.50

%

14.65

%

14.17

%

12.86

%

Net Interest Margin

4.79

%

4.66

%

4.55

%

4.73

%

4.32

%

Efficiency Ratio

48.67

%

53.45

%

49.79

%

50.87

%

54.03

%

Capital

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

14.49

%

15.40

%

15.55

%

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio

16.25

%

18.91

%

20.83

%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

16.25

%

18.91

%

20.83

%

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

17.33

%

20.17

%

22.08

%

Book Value per Share

$

12.21

$

12.06

$

11.25

Asset Quality

Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries)

$

0

$

(5)

$

0

Allowance for Loan Losses to Loans

1.07

%

1.28

%

1.64

%

Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets

0.05

%

0.06

%

0.15

%

