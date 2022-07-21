U & I Financial Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
LYNNWOOD, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company for UniBank, today reported record quarterly earnings of $2.6 million or $0.48 per share in the second quarter, as compared to $2.2 million or $0.41 per share for the same quarter of 2021, increasing by $394 thousand or $0.06 per share, primarily from generating higher net interest income.
As of June 30, 2022, total assets reached $522.9 million, increasing by $105.8 million or 25.4% from the year earlier period of $417.1 million. Net loans ended at $421.7 million, increasing by $147.2 million or 53.6% from the year earlier period of $274.5 million. Finally, total deposits grew by $79.8 million or 22.9% to $427.5 million from the year earlier period of $347.8 million.
"We are pleased to announce that we have surpassed the $500 million milestone," said Peter Park, President and CEO. He added that, "we have generated high quality loans while diversifying out of our traditional Commercial Real Estate concentration by producing a significant volume of Commercial & Industrial and Residential loans. Due to the high inflationary environment and the risk of recession, it is uncertain whether we will continue to grow at this pace in the near term. However, in accordance with our new vision, we will strive to be America's premier business bank, providing customized financing solutions to customers across the United States, primarily using government guaranteed loan programs."
2022 Second Quarter Financial Highlights
Total assets grew 25.4% to $522.9 million as compared to $417.1 million a year ago.
Net loans increased 53.6% to $421.7 million as compared to $274.5 million a year ago.
Total deposits grew 22.9% to $427.5 million as compared to $347.8 million a year ago.
Net income quarter-to-date grew 17.6% to $2.6 million as compared to $2.2 million a year ago.
Net income year-to-date grew 21.9% to $4.7 million as compared to $3.9 million a year ago.
Net interest margin for the year was 4.73% as compared to 4.32% a year ago.
Gain on sale of SBA/USDA loans for the year was $1.2 million as compared to $1.7 million a year ago.
Return on average equity for the year was 14.17% as compared to 12.86% a year ago.
Return on average assets for the year was 2.10% as compared to 1.98% a year ago.
The allowance for loan losses to loans was 1.07% as compared to 1.64% a year ago.
Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.05% as compared to 0.15% a year ago.
Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense divided by revenue) for the year was 50.87% as compared to 54.03% a year ago.
About U & I Financial Corp.
UniBank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), is one of the highest performing banks in Washington state in terms of return on assets. Founded in 2006 and based in Lynnwood, Washington, the Bank serves small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals across the United States with a particular emphasis on government guaranteed loan programs. Customers can access their accounts in any of the 4 branches - Lynnwood, Bellevue, Federal Way and Tacoma - online, or through the Bank's ATM network.
For more information visit www.unibankusa.com or call (425) 275-9700.
Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor: This news release contains comments or information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements describe U & I Financial Corp.'s projections, estimates, plans and expectations of future results and can be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "estimate," "likely," "anticipate," "expect," "looking forward," and other similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in these forward-looking statements, which because of their forward-looking nature, are difficult to predict. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and should consider factors that might cause differences including but not limited to the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, declines in real estate markets, an increase in unemployment or sustained high levels of unemployment; changes in interest rates; adverse changes in local, national and international economies; changes in the Federal Reserve's actions that affect monetary and fiscal policies; changes in legislative or regulatory actions or reform, including without limitation, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; demand for products and services; changes to the quality of the loan portfolio and our ability to succeed in our problem-asset resolution efforts; the ongoing uncertainties from COVID-19; the impact of technological advances; changes in tax laws; and other risk factors. U & I Financial Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.
STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited)
Jun-22
Mar-22
Jun-21
Jun-22
Jun-21
(Dollars in thousands except EPS)
QTD
QTD
QTD
YTD
YTD
Interest Income
$
5,601
$
4,878
$
4,334
$
10,479
$
8,270
Interest Expense
257
167
182
424
396
Net Interest Income
5,344
4,711
4,152
10,055
7,874
Provision for Loan Losses
-
-
-
-
-
Gain on Sale of SBA/USDA Loans
737
420
933
1,157
1,661
Loan Servicing Fees, Net of Amortization
80
109
198
189
344
Other Non-interest Income
174
171
218
345
475
Non-interest Income
991
700
1,349
1,691
2,480
Salaries & Benefits
2,018
1,921
1,925
3,939
3,950
Occupancy Expense
181
174
167
355
343
Other Expense
884
797
647
1,681
1,301
Non-interest Expense
3,083
2,892
2,739
5,975
5,594
Net Income before Income Taxes
3,252
2,519
2,762
5,771
4,760
Income Taxes
617
449
521
1,066
901
Net Income/(Loss)
$
2,635
$
2,070
$
2,241
$
4,705
$
3,859
Total Outstanding Shares (in thousands)
5,505
5,527
5,579
5,505
5,579
Basic Earnings per Share
$
0.48
$
0.37
$
0.41
$
0.85
$
0.70
Statement of Condition (Unaudited)
Jun-22
Mar-22
Jun-21
Variance
Variance
(Dollars in thousands)
Qtr End
Qtr End
Qtr End
Prior Qtr
Prior Year
Cash and Due from Banks
$
18,620
$
41,072
$
41,671
$
(22,452)
$
(23,051)
Investments
51,927
53,349
57,603
(1,422)
(5,676)
Loans Held for Sale
4,703
6,813
20,294
(2,110)
(15,591)
Gross Loans
426,316
356,890
279,058
69,426
147,258
Allowance for Loan Losses
(4,580)
(4,580)
(4,568)
-
(12)
Net Loans
421,736
352,310
274,490
69,426
147,246
Fixed Assets
6,897
7,043
5,800
(146)
1,097
Other Assets
19,028
18,478
17,233
550
1,795
Total Assets
$
522,911
$
479,065
$
417,091
$
43,846
$
105,820
Checking
$
114,365
$
107,618
$
88,562
$
6,747
$
25,803
NOW
13,794
19,343
9,441
(5,549)
4,353
Money Market
130,024
180,620
123,436
(50,596)
6,588
Savings
17,852
16,835
12,915
1,017
4,937
Certificates of Deposit
151,513
75,007
113,438
76,506
38,075
Total Deposits
427,548
399,423
347,792
28,125
79,756
Borrowed Funds
25,000
10,000
5,000
15,000
20,000
Other Liabilities
3,124
2,972
1,548
152
1,576
Total Liabilities
455,672
412,395
354,340
43,277
101,332
Shareholders' Equity
67,239
66,670
62,751
569
4,488
Total Liabilities & Equity
$
522,911
$
479,065
$
417,091
$
43,846
$
105,820
Financial Ratios
Jun-22
Mar-22
Jun-21
June-22
Jun-21
(Dollars in thousands except BVS)
QTD
QTD
QTD
YTD
YTD
Performance Ratios
Return on Average Assets
2.25
%
1.94
%
2.29
%
2.10
%
1.98
%
Return on Average Equity
15.84
%
12.50
%
14.65
%
14.17
%
12.86
%
Net Interest Margin
4.79
%
4.66
%
4.55
%
4.73
%
4.32
%
Efficiency Ratio
48.67
%
53.45
%
49.79
%
50.87
%
54.03
%
Capital
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
14.49
%
15.40
%
15.55
%
Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio
16.25
%
18.91
%
20.83
%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
16.25
%
18.91
%
20.83
%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
17.33
%
20.17
%
22.08
%
Book Value per Share
$
12.21
$
12.06
$
11.25
Asset Quality
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries)
$
0
$
(5)
$
0
Allowance for Loan Losses to Loans
1.07
%
1.28
%
1.64
%
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets
0.05
%
0.06
%
0.15
%
