U.S. Fed's balance sheet shrinks for first time since February

June 18 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's stash of assets shrank this week for the first time since February, reflecting a sharp drop in currency swaps with foreign central banks and a continued slackening in demand for other emergency credit facilities.

The size of the Fed's balance sheet - composed of assets ranging from U.S. Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities to loans to banks and state governments - fell to $7.14 trillion on June 17 from $7.22 trillion a week earlier. (Reporting By Dan Burns Editing by Chris Reese)