U.S. Federal Reserve raises benchmark interest rate another 75 points

The U.S. central bank, the Federal Reserve, has been raising lending rates to cool red hot inflation. (Leah Millis/Reuters - image credit)

The U.S. central bank did what it was expected to do on Wednesday, raising its benchmark lending rate by three quarters of a percentage point as it steps up its battle to rein in runaway inflation.

The Federal Reserve raised the upper bound of its benchmark rate — known as the federal funds rate — to 2.5 per cent.

That matches the Bank of Canada's rate, after Canada's central bank raised by a full percentage point earlier this month.

More rate hikes are expected in the coming months, as central banks attempt to get ahead of inflation that has risen to its highest level in decades.

More to come