U.S. FAA forms safety review team after near miss incidents

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is forming a safety review team after several recent near miss incidents raised questions about the U.S. aviation system.

Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen in a memo seen by Reuters said he is "forming a safety review team to examine the U.S. aerospace system’s structure, culture, processes, systems, and integration of safety efforts."

The FAA will hold a safety summit in March to examine what additional actions "the aviation community needs to take to maintain our safety record."

Nolen, who is set to testify before the Senate Commerce Committee Wednesday, said a group of commercial and general aviation leaders, labor partners, and others "will examine which mitigations are working and why others appear to be not as effective as they once were."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)