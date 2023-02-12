U.S. FAA closes some airspace in Montana for Defense Department activities

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said late Saturday it has closed some airspace in Montana for Defense Department activities.

The FAA issued a notice barring flights in an area about 50 by 50 nautical miles around Havre, Montana, near the Canadian border and classifying the area as "national defense airspace."

The FAA declined to say if it was in relation to another balloon or another object. The FAA issued similar actions in response to a suspected Chinese spy balloon that crossed the continental United States from Montana to South Carolina and was shot down earlier this month.

