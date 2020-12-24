U.S. extends protection for Citgo from PDVSA creditors through July

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Citgo Petroleum Corporation headquarters is pictured in Houston
FILE PHOTO: Citgo Petroleum Corporation headquarters is pictured in Houston

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday extended a measure barring transactions related to Venezuelan state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela's 2020 bond until July 2021, amid heavy U.S. sanctions on the South American country.

The move effectively bars PDVSA creditors from seizing shares in the parent company of U.S. refiner Citgo Petroleum Corp, a PDVSA subsidiary, which were used as collateral for the bond - for the next seven months.

A previous measure was set to expire on Jan. 19, the day before U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is set to be sworn in.

President Donald Trump's administration in early 2019 sanctioned PDVSA, the lifeblood of Venezuela's economy, as part of its effort to oust President Nicolas Maduro, who dozens of Western nations accuse of corruption, human rights violations, and rigging his 2018 re-election.

Those sanctions, together with Washington's recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate president, paved the way for the opposition to take control of Citgo, the eighth-largest U.S. refiner with a capacity of some 769,000 barrels per day.

Citgo declined to comment on the extension of protection against creditors.

U.S. officials have argued that allowing creditors to control the company would represent a setback for Guaido and U.S. policy.

Maduro has accused the opposition of "stealing" Citgo, and argues that Washington is seeking to oust him in a coup in order to control the OPEC nation's vast oil reserves.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington, Luc Cohen in New York and Gary McWilliams in Houston; editing by Richard Pullin)

Latest Stories

  • NBA postpones Rockets-Thunder game after COVID-19 contact tracing, James Harden violation

    The Rockets don't have enough players

  • Lightning lose Nikita Kucherov for entire regular season, avoid severe cap consequence

    The Lightning's star forward will miss the entire 56-game regular season.

  • NHL shares its 5-game opening-night schedule

    The NHL has marked the returns for its 31 franchises.

  • Deshaun Watson says he'll pay fines teammates received for visiting his cheesesteak restaurant

    Several Texans players attended the grand opening of Watson's restaurant. Few were wearing masks.

  • 10 burning questions facing the Toronto Raptors this season

    A lot has changed for the Toronto Raptors since they raised the championship banner to open the season a year ago.

  • Fantasy Hockey: NHL offseason moves that will affect your drafts the most

    Which NHL offseason moves will affect your fantasy hockey drafts the most?

  • Ontario Hockey League pushes back start of season again because of COVID-19

    TORONTO — The Ontario Hockey League has delayed the February start of its 2020-21 season.The OHL announced Wednesday the season will not start on Feb. 4, the date targeted earlier this year. Players were scheduled to report to their teams in early January.The decision follows Ontario Premier Doug Ford's decision to put the entire province into lockdown starting Saturday as cases surge during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.Sport Minister Lisa MacLeod said that Ontario's lockdown orders allow for professional and high-performance athletes to train within the province but not to compete."At this point we do not have any further guidance from the chief medical officer of health to allow them to return to play," said MacLeod. "That work is ongoing. "Right now we're focused on getting our health-care system at a capacity where it's not overloaded. That's our No. 1 priority."MacLeod said that any decision to cancel the season would be up to the OHL. She added that the Ontario government has already announced that grants will be made available to small businesses to help them through the province-wide shutdown period and that her ministry plans to announce additional funding for sports organizations in the new year.An added complication is that the OHL has three teams — the Erie Otters, Flint Firebirds and Saginaw Spirit — based in the United States and the border remains closed to non-essential travel until at least Jan. 21."Just like with MLB and the NBA, those decisions on border crossings would be made by the federal government so those are key considerations (the OHL) would have to take in," said MacLeod."We would look at what return-to-play would look like and what that would mean in terms of sanitation, social distancing in the arena before they get on the ice, things like that."The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is the only one of three Canadian major-junior hockey leagues to have started play this season. Play was suspended Dec. 1, with the league saying it hopes to return with its 12 Quebec teams playing in four markets in late January. No date has been set for the return of the QMJHL's six teams in Atlantic Canada.The Western Hockey League had hoped to start its season in January, but announced another delay earlier this month.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2020.John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press

  • David Pastrnak donates All-Star MVP winnings to local frontline worker

    The Bruins star identified a candidate and has now since donated a 2021 Honda CRV Hybrid to a frontline worker at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

  • Daryl Morey worried Hong Kong tweet would end NBA career, feels 'comfortable with what I did'

    Daryl Morey explains why he hit "send" on the controversial tweet.

  • The top league-winning, high-risk plays for fantasy finale | The Lineup

    Steven Psihogios and Wesley Cheng count you down to the final week of the fantasy season, and make the case for Jalen Hurts, Cole Beasley, Leonard Fournette and Logan Thomas as league winners.

  • No dissension, no diva: Vikings, Jefferson share mutual love

    MINNEAPOLIS — The pass from Kirk Cousins sailed through the end zone and over Justin Jefferson's outstretched arm, one of a handful of missed chances for Minnesota in a six-point loss last week to Chicago that all but forced the Vikings out of the chase for the playoffs.Jefferson turned toward his quarterback and shouted his frustration with the incompletion, using an expletive to emphasize his belief the ball should have been delivered earlier, and the closest microphone from Fox's camera crew made the complaint audible on the broadcast.Dissension on an underperforming team? Another diva receiver?Not if you asked anyone on the Vikings. Jefferson himself was quick to chime in after the game and the clip was tumbling through the Twittersphere, steadfast in his confidence in Cousins and dismissal of the egotism suggested by the social media masses so adept at blowing real-time topics out of proportion.“One of the most selfless people that I’ve been around as a receiver. Just goes out there, handles his job, grinds, competitive,” fellow Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen said. “Obviously wants the football, wants to help the team win, but, man, he’s a great teammate.”Jefferson has already established the franchise single-season rookie record for receptions (73), set first in 1998 by Pro Football Hall of Fame member Randy Moss, and has two games left to break the receiving yards mark (1,313). Jefferson has 1,182 yards, tops among rookies in the league this season to become one of two Pro Bowl picks on the Vikings, along with running back Dalvin Cook.“I’m honoured to be on that list up with the top guys in the NFL. I’m just ready to keep going. This is only my first year,” said Jefferson, who was taken out of LSU with the first-round draft pick acquired from Buffalo in the trade for wide receiver Stefon Diggs. "So many things to improve on, so many things to work on, definitely a bright start.”Attitude is clearly not on that to-do list, no matter how mad he might have been about that incompletion against the Bears when he had eight receptions for 104 yards.“So many players have done that plenty of times,” Jefferson said, adding: "Kirk's my guy. Everybody knows Kirk’s my guy. It’s just the emotions involved, just frustrated during the play. That has nothing to do with me and Kirk.”According to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, Jefferson is third in the league with an average of 2.8 yards per pass route run, trailing Green Bay's Davante Adams and Tennessee's Corey Davis.“It comes down to production on the field. I think that’s where he separates himself,” Cousins said. “I never noticed that his swagger set him apart, his mindset. He’s just a playmaker."___More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDave Campbell, The Associated Press

  • Rams not bothered by only 2 Pro Bowl nods for No. 1 defence

    LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams have the NFL's No. 1 total defence, its No. 1 pass defence and its No. 2 rushing defence. Aaron Donald's group is second in the NFL in sacks and third-down conversion percentage, third in points allowed and fifth in takeaways.By almost any collective measure, the Rams' defence has been the class of the league under rookie co-ordinator Brandon Staley. Yet when the Pro Bowl teams were announced this week, the Rams (9-5) had just two members — Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.That's fewer defensive selections than Seattle, Baltimore, Kansas City and Pittsburgh, and the same number as Green Bay, Buffalo, New Orleans, Denver and Philadelphia.The math doesn't really add up for a defence of the Rams' accomplishments this season.But at least publicly, neither the Rams nor their next opponents are reading anything into the lack of attention given to the supporting cast on a unit that has carried Los Angeles' inconsistent offence to the brink of another playoff berth.“Well, their whole defence is playing like a Pro Bowl defence,” said Pete Carroll, whose Seahawks (10-4) could clinch the NFC West with a home victory over the Rams on Sunday.“Their whole crew is tough to deal with,” Carroll added Wednesday, immediately citing pass rusher Leonard Floyd and linemen Michael Brockers and Sebastian Joseph-Day. “(The Pro Bowl selections) would be frustrating to them, because you can't have much of a better year than they're having. But that's Pro Bowl voting, too. They don't always catch up with the start of a good group like this.”Indeed, Pro Bowl voting inherently rests upon the individual reputations of players over the collective achievements of a group. Donald and Ramsey already are widely recognized as two of the NFL's best at their positions, while none of the rest of the Rams' defence has that distinction yet.Carroll saw that dynamic play out with his Legion of Boom defences in the 2010s, and he won't be surprised if the Rams get the same treatment — particularly if they keep their group together under Staley next year.“It's likely that these guys who play so well together this year will be recognized next year as they do it again next year,” Carroll said.The most obviously overlooked candidate for individual recognition is cornerback Darious Williams, who has four interceptions in his breakout season as one of the NFL's top-graded cover men. Ramsey touted his teammate for Pro Bowl consideration several times this season, but Williams couldn't crack a four-man NFC group of Ramsey, New Orleans' Marshon Lattimore, the Giants' James Bradberry and Green Bay's Jaire Alexander.The Rams' entire secondary has exceeded most expectations. Safety John Johnson is playing superbly into free agency, leading Los Angeles in tackles and captaining the defence on the field, while rookie safety Jordan Fuller has performed much better than anyone outside the Rams suspected when they chose him with a sixth-round pick.“I do feel like a lot of our other players are deserving,” Staley said of the Pro Bowl choices, citing Williams, Johnson and Floyd in particular. “But I think every coach in the NFL is going to say that about their players.”Staley also agreed with Carroll's perception of the Pro Bowl process.“It’s a selective event, and there’s going to be disappointment,” Staley added. “I think that more than anything, we’re just so glad that we’re competing for something as a team. We’re really proud of what we’ve accomplished so far as a defence. Regardless of who made the Pro Bowl or not, our players are going to benefit from this season one way or the other.”Rams quarterback Jared Goff knows exactly how much a Pro Bowl selection means. He has been chosen for two Pro Bowls, including the 2018 game in which McVay's first Rams team had eight representatives.“We’ve had years where we’ve had six, seven guys make the Pro Bowl, and I think we lost in the first round of the playoffs, and you’re not too pleased about it,” Goff said. "I think the Pro Bowl is a cool thing. It’s awesome. Congrats to everyone who made it, but as a team, we have bigger goals.”NOTES: The Rams held only a walkthrough Wednesday while doing much of their game plan installation for the holiday week. McVay said RT Rob Havenstein would have been limited with a shoulder injury if Los Angeles had practiced, but he expects the veteran to be ready for Sunday. ... RB Cam Akers won't play this week with a high ankle sprain, McVay repeated. ... Rookie LB Terrell Lewis is likely ready to return to the lineup after missing time with a knee injury. ... The Rams will practice at SoFi Stadium on Christmas Eve due to high winds in Thousand Oaks.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLGreg Beacham, The Associated Press

  • Tom Brady isn't too upset about missing out on the Pro Bowl: 'It’s about winning games'

    Tom Brady believes winning games is the most important thing.

  • OKC-Houston game postponed, Harden out after COVID violation

    HOUSTON — The James Harden soap opera in Houston now comes with a cancelled season opener — and a $50,000 fine for the league's leading scorer.Houston's opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night was scrapped after coronavirus cases and Harden's violation of the NBA's COVID-19 protocols left the Rockets without the league-mandated eight players available.It was a dispiriting blow to the NBA on just the second night of an uncertain season launching with the pandemic still raging.The NBA announced the postponement in a release that said three Rockets players had returned tests that were either positive or inconclusive and that four other players were quarantined because of contract tracing.The release also said that Harden was unavailable for the game because of a violation of health and safety protocols after video of the disgruntled star surfaced on social media where he was without a mask at a crowded party in a private event space Monday night.The league later announced the fine for Harden, saying the protocols prohibit attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges, clubs or similar establishments.Already a distraction to the team amid months of rumours that he wants to be traded. Harden’s latest move potentially threatened the health and safety of his team and kept the Rockets from beginning their season.Houston has 16 players on its roster; with seven dealing with tests or quarantine and one hurt, that would have left eight eligible players, which is the league minimum to start a game. Harden’s unavailability lowered Houston’s total of available players to seven.Houston’s injury report released Wednesday morning that Ben McLemore and rookie KJ Martin were not with the team and were self-isolating and that DeMarcus Cousins was questionable because of a sprained right ankle.Harden’s since-deleted Instagram post explaining why he attended the event in question would certainly suggest that he was in violation of those rules.In the post he wrote: “One thing after another. I went to show love to my homegirl at her event (not a strip club) because she is becoming a boss and putting her people in a position of success and now it's a problem. Everyday it's something different. No matter how many times people try to drag my name under you can't. The real people always end up on top."But for now the eight-time All-Star is on the shelf after admitting to breaking the rules set forth in the protocols.“In light of the serious and highly infectious nature of the coronavirus... individuals must not engage in activities or conduct that a reasonable person would regard as posing unnecessary risk relative to the significance (or lack thereof) of such activity or conduct,” the protocols say.Harden, according to the protocols, may now be ordered into quarantine and could lose about $280,000 for each game missed. Houston’s next scheduled game is Saturday at Portland.Oklahoma City also was involved in the March 11 game that led to the league shutting down for the coronavirus pandemic; the Thunder were to have been the home team that night for a game against Utah, called off when it was learned Jazz centre Rudy Gobert was the NBA’s first player to test positive for COVID-19.The Thunder, unwittingly, now find themselves part of history again.___AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsKristie Rieken, The Associated Press

  • Juju Smith-Schuster gets into social media spat after Bengals dancing controversy

    The Steelers star didn't appreciate being mocked by a Niners rookie.

  • James Harden fined $50K after alleged strip club visit played role in game postponement

    Video surfaced on social media apparently showing Harden attending a strip club without a mask.

  • C.J. Beathard excited for another shot as 49ers starting QB

    C.J. Beathard’s first few chances to be a starting quarterback in the NFL didn’t go smoothly.Thrown in as a third-round rookie for the San Francisco 49ers with an overmatched roster, Beathard struggled mightily in 2017. He wasn’t much better the following year when he stepped in after Jimmy Garoppolo got hurt before losing the job to Nick Mullens.Beathard gets another chance Saturday for the 49ers (5-9) against the Arizona Cardinals with Garoppolo still sidelined by an ankle injury and Mullens out for the season with an injured elbow.“I’ve got nothing to lose at this point,” Beathard said Wednesday. “I’m going to go out and have some fun. This team has nothing to lose at this point. We’re not going to make the playoffs. We’ve really got nothing to lose. We’ve got to go out there and leave it all on the field and just have some fun with it. That’s kind of been our motto the last week is just go out there and have some fun. So, I’m excited for the opportunity.”Beathard believes he has developed into a better player than the quarterback who won just one of 10 starts in 2017-18, with 13 interceptions, 12 TDs and a 74.6 rating.He’s become stronger physically and has worked on getting rid of the ball quicker and improving his movement in the pocket to cut down on the 35 sacks he took in his 10 starts in 2017-18.This start is also a showcase opportunity for Beathard, whose rookie contract expires after the season, making him eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in March.“I’m not really thinking of those terms,” Beathard said. “We’ve got two games left here in the season. Obviously, our playoff hopes are dead now. I think it’s an opportunity to go out there and have some fun. ... Don’t think too much about the future because you never know what the future holds.”After not playing at all last season, Beathard has gotten a few opportunities in mop-up duty this season and has been proficient. He led a late TD drive against Philadelphia and got the Niners in position for a Hail Mary at the end that fell incomplete in a 25-20 loss.He threw a TD pass in the second half in relief of an injured Garoppolo the following week against Miami and led a drive for a field goal before connecting on a Hail Mary touchdown in last week’s 41-33 loss at Dallas.“The main thing is just his preparation, regardless of the circumstance or what the situation may be, he’s always ready to go when his number is called,” receiver Brandon Aiyuk said. “That’s the main thing that jumps out from C.J. He has a huge arm. He can make every single throw and he’s super confident.”This has been a difficult past 12 months for Beathard, whose brother Clayton was fatally stabbed last December outside a bar in Nashville, Tennessee. Beathard returned to the team after a brief absence for the Super Bowl run.He then spent the off-season back in Nashville with his family, working out in a gym on his own during quarantine before getting some chances to throw during informal sessions with some teammates.“I think I’ve really learned so much in the last year,” he said. “I’ve never been in as good of a spot as I am mentally than I ever have been just with what I’ve learned and truly knowing where to put my faith and what things get to you and what things don’t get to you. Whereas (in) the past, I might’ve let little things really ruin a day or not. Now I think I’m in a lot better head space. I’m excited for this opportunity.”NOTES: The Niners officially signed Josh Rosen off Tampa Bay’s practice squad to be the backup QB. Rosen was the 10th overall pick by Arizona in 2018 and is now joining his fourth organization. ... DE Dion Jordan (knee) and S Tarvarius Moore (knee) were upgraded to limited in practice. ... DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), CB Richard Sherman (calf) and S Jimmie Ward (concussion) didn’t practice. ... WR Jordan Matthews was signed to the practice squad. ... The Niners also placed WR Trent Taylor on the COVID-19 list and TE Chase Harrell and FB Josh Hokit on the practice squad COVID-19 list.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJosh Dubow, The Associated Press

  • Week 16 pressing fantasy football questions: Can the Seahawks rediscover their high-flying offense?

    Matt Harmon looks at five pressing questions heading into Week 16 of the NFL season including whether the Seahawks can beat the Rams, which team has the edge in the Packers/Titans matchup, and much more.

  • AP source: Dodgers, Kahnle agree to $4.75M, 2-year deal

    NEW YORK — The Los Angeles Dodgers and right-handed reliever Tommy Kahnle have agreed to a $4.75 million, two-year deal, according to a person familiar with the contract.The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made. The Athletic and other outlets also reported the agreement.Kahnle can earn up to $500,000 in performance bonuses.Kahnle threw just one inning for the New York Yankees in 2020 before having season-ending Tommy John surgery in August, and the 31-year-old is unlikely to pitch next season.Los Angeles is hoping he can return to form in 2022. Kahnle had a 3.67 ERA in 72 games for New York in 2019, striking out 88 in 61 1/3 innings.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsBen Walker, The Associated Press

  • Ontario's sport minister says NHL talks ongoing as league plans to announce schedule

    TORONTO — The NHL released its schedule for the 2020-21 season Wednesday, but Ontario's minister of sport said discussions are still ongoing about how the all-Canadian North division will operate. Ontario is scheduled to enter a province-wide lockdown on Saturday that will last for 28 days in its most heavily populated regions. The NHL had previously announced that its new season will start on Jan. 13, 10 days before the lockdown is scheduled to lift in Toronto and Ottawa. The Toronto Maple Leafs are scheduled to host the Montreal Canadiens, while the Edmonton Oilers are slated to face the visiting Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 13 as part of a five-game schedule on opening night. Sport Minister Lisa MacLeod, who represents the Ottawa area in Ontario's legislature, said federal and provincial governments are still meeting about the NHL's return-to-play plan but that the logistics are complex. "I'll speak for Ontario, we would need clearance from Ottawa's public health officer, Toronto's public health officer, the chief medical officer of health and then it would ultimately go to cabinet for a decision," said MacLeod. "That would happen in every other single province that has a team." The Winnipeg Jets open Jan. 14 against the visiting Calgary Flames, while the Oilers and Canucks meet again in Edmonton. The Ottawa Senators start their season Jan. 15 against visiting Toronto, the first of two games in as many days between the Ontario rivals in the nation's capital. Baseball-style series are common as the league attempts to reduce the travel. For example, the Canadiens and Senators each are scheduled to play three straight games in Vancouver in January. The NHL realigned its divisions for the 2021 season so that the North Division — which features all seven Canadian teams — would not have to cross the U.S.-Canada border, which remains closed to non-essential travel until at least Jan. 21. However, provincial health orders will make moving the teams across Canada difficult. Ontario's lockdown orders allow professional and elite athletes to train within the province but currently prohibits competition. Premier Doug Ford has also warned against crossing the Ontario-Quebec border, especially in the Ottawa valley region. Quebec is also headed to a lockdown for the holiday season, with its provincial government saying that travel outside of a red zone like Montreal is not recommended unless it's essential. Manitoba's measures require anyone arriving from eastern Canada, like Ontario or Quebec, to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival. Professional athletes employed by or affiliated with a team from Manitoba are exempt from that rule, but there's no official word if the Jets' opponents meet the "affiliation" requirement. Alberta's rules say that group indoor physical activities, including team sports, are prohibited or restricted across the province.  Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical health officer, said exemptions have been made for the Oilers and Flames for training but discussions were still ongoing about their return to play. However, Alberta has given the upcoming world junior hockey championship in Edmonton the green light. "If one or two provinces weren't able to (accommodate the NHL) there would probably be potential to play out of a different city that was allowing it," said MacLeod. "We're not at that point yet." MacLeod said that the good news is that she's having regular conversations with the Maple Leafs and Senators and that the talks are going well. "We're also cognizant of the fact that right now we're in a public health crisis," she said. "My goal, and the goal of every other member of our government, is to ensure that there are fewer people travelling during this period than ever before." MacLeod noted that she's had conversations with Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's chief medical officer of health, and said that the public health official was "relatively supportive" of a return to play for the NHL. With files from Canadian Press Prairies news editor Chris Purdy in Edmonton. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2020. John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press