U.S. Extends Border Restrictions With Canada To September 21

The United States has extended its restrictions on non-essential travel at land and ferry border crossings with Canada until September 21.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said over the weekend that the measures are being kept in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and its Delta variant.

The U.S. said it will continue to ensure "the flow of essential trade and travel" and keep working with health and medical experts to determine when things can safely return to normal. The restrictions, which have been in place since March 2020, were set to expire this past Saturday (August 21).

The 17-month long ban on non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border was eased by the Canadian federal government on August 9. Canada now allows U.S. citizens and permanent residents into this country provided they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Eligible visitors to Canada must live in the U.S. and have allowed 14 days to pass since receiving a full course of an approved vaccine. Tourists are required to show proof of a negative molecular test for COVID-19 that's no more than 72 hours old.