U.S. to evacuate Afghan interpreters before military withdrawal complete-officials

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration will evacuate a group of Afghan interpreters and translators outside of the country before the U.S. military completes its withdrawal so they can complete their visa process in safety, U.S. officials said on Thursday.

The U.S. officials did not disclose where the Afghans would be sent or how many would be evacuated but said the group consisted entirely of Afghans who have already started the visa process.

"Should it become necessary, we will consider additional relocation or evacuation options," a U.S. official said.

