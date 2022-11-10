U.S., EU plan AI roadmap at next trade, technology council meeting on Dec. 5

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and European Union plan to release a new artificial intelligence roadmap that prioritizes security and risk management at the next meeting of a joint trade and technology council, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

Commerce Undersecretary for International Trade Marisa Lago told an event hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that the document would be released when the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council meets on Dec. 5.

"We think that this is a mutual priority that is going to grow in scope as new AI applications come online and as more authoritarian regimes are taking a very different approach to the issues of security and risk management," she said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)