U.S. envoy to U.N. calls for Russian commitment to allow humanitarian access in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda-Thomas Greenfield, on Monday said the United States is "outraged" by increased reports of Moscow's attacks harming Ukrainian civilians and called for a pause in hostilities to allow the safe passage of civilians who wish to leave areas of conflict.

Thomas-Greenfield, speaking to the U.N. Security Council, called for Russia's "firm, clear, public and unequivocal commitment" to allow and facilitate immediate, unhindered humanitarian access for humanitarian partners in Ukraine. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Chris Gallagher and Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)