U.S. employers look to prioritize well-being of remote workers- survey

Manojna Maddipatla
·2 min read
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Shoreline

By Manojna Maddipatla

(Reuters) - Several U.S. companies are looking to prioritize employee well-being by offering perks such as home delivery of meals and subsidized furniture to meet the rigors of working from home, a survey showed on Wednesday.

One of five employers have such plans for next year, according to early results from a national survey of 1,502 respondents that was conducted by employee benefits consultant Mercer between June and September.

With a majority of people working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, employers are looking for at-home alternatives for offerings such as subsidized healthy food choices in cafeterias or onsite gyms, the survey of employer-sponsored health plans found.

Large companies such as Twitter and PwC have said they would allow some U.S. employees to work from home and live anywhere, and some others have delayed reopening offices.

The well-being measures such as virtual cooking, exercise, yoga classes and apps for relaxation can cost between $1 and $3 a month per employee, said Beth Umland, director of research for health and benefits at Mercer and Elissa Rosenbaum, principal in Mercer's health business.

One of four employers were emphasizing virtual care strategies for workers living away from urban areas, the survey showed. Last year, at the height of the pandemic when people stayed indoors, the use of telehealth services from companies such as Teladoc Health Inc jumped.

Seventy six percent of survey respondents with 500 or more employees said addressing issues related to employees' mental and emotional health will be a top priority over the next 3-5 years, compared with just 44% that considered it a priority in Mercer's 2019 survey.

Roughly one-third of the respondents provide employees with a virtual behavioral healthcare option, often through specialized programs from companies such as video-based therapy services provider Ginger, and 21% said they were considering the option.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Ankur Banerjee and Shinjini Ganguli)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL investigating Evander Kane over alleged fake vaccine card

    It was revealed last month that embattled Sharks forward Evander Kane was under NHL investigation for violating COVID protocols. Now we know why.

  • Urban Meyer reportedly continues apology tour at Jaguars team meeting

    This apology reportedly comes days after Meyer cancelled a team meeting to deal with the fallout of his viral video.

  • Ben Simmons' holdout hits his wallet after $360K fine from Sixers

    Ben Simmons continues to stay away from the 76ers.

  • The Yanks are out of answers for their perpetual playoff disappointments

    The latest early exit, an AL wild-card game loss Tuesday night to the rival Red Sox, starkly highlighted the how the Yankees have failed to capitalize on ... well, being the Yankees.

  • MLB betting: Three props for the NL wild-card game on Wednesday

    Three props prior to Dodgers-Cardinals on Wednesday night.

  • Nets reportedly losing hope that Kyrie Irving will get vaccinated

    Irving is now missing Nets practices because of his COVID-19 vaccine status.

  • Quinn Hughes' contract gives Leafs starting point for Morgan Rielly talks

    Does Quinn Hughes' six-year deal with the Canucks worth $7.85M per season give an indication of Rielly's value on the market, or will the 27-year-old command more if he hits free-agency?

  • Clayton Kershaw avoids ligament damage, but won't pitch in playoffs

    Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is ruled out of the postseason, but doesn't have ligament damage in his pitching arm.

  • Who will win the battle for the Pacific Division's third playoff spot?

    The NHL's weakest division should produce one of hockey's most exciting playoff races, with the Canucks and Flames in the thick of it.

  • Ex-NHL enforcer says he was given copious amounts of Toradol, Ambien

    After Robin Lehner spoke out on the subject, Tom Sestito claims the amount of Toradol and Ambien he was given during his NHL career was "insane."

  • Scottie Barnes was as good as advertised in preseason debut

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes showed a bit of everything in his first official game with Toronto, leaving many excited for what’s ahead.

  • 4 heartbreaking losses that could have changed Blue Jays' playoff fate

    A win in any of these four games would have meant playoff baseball for the 2021 Toronto Blue Jays.

  • Lehner encouraged after meeting with NHL and players' union

    Robin Lehner said he is encouraged about inciting change in hockey after having conversations with the NHL and NHLPA about concerns he voiced on social media.

  • What to watch: NFL Week 5 preview, schedule, live streams

    Week 5 in the NFL brings two heavyweight showdowns in the AFC, as well as the lone remaining undefeated team facing a tough divisional test.

  • Rookie CB Newsome out again for Browns, defense banged up

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. returned to practice only to find a number of his defensive teammates missing. Walker was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday after sitting out the past three games with a hamstring injury. As long as he doesn't have any setbacks, Walker will likely be activated later this week to play against the Los Angeles Chargers. Coach Kevin Stefanski said it's too early to know if Walker can suit up Sunday. “With any of these

  • NFL Abroad: League to choose German host city, eyes France

    LONDON (AP) — The NFL has returned to London with the Atlanta Falcons facing the New York Jets on Sunday but the league is just as focused on its next international destination: Germany. Brett Gosper, NFL Head of UK and Europe, said they are finalizing their short list of German cities to host a game as early as next season. The opening of an office in Germany is “reasonably imminent,” he added, as is the hiring of a general manager there as the league expands in Europe, with France and Spain al

  • Panthers acquire Gilmore from Pats for 6th-round pick in '23

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have acquired veteran cornerback and 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore from the New England Patriots for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. The moves comes after Gilmore and the Patriots couldn’t come to terms on a new contract. Carolina has been looking to upgrade its cornerback position after losing first-round pick Jaycee Horn to a broken foot, which could keep him out for the remainder of the season. Last week Carolina traded for c

  • Jaguars' Meyer never considered resigning coaching job

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer says he never considered resigning following a viral video of the Jacksonville Jaguars coach at an Ohio bar and adds he has received support from several members of his team’s leadership council. The 57-year-old Meyer also says he had three or four conversations with Jaguars owner Shad Khan and “the message is loud and clear.” Khan publicly reprimanded Meyer for “inexcusable” behavior over the weekend. Meyer was caught on video getting cozy with a young blon

  • NFLPA asks league about search of Washington facility

    ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The NFL Players Association said Wednesday it sent a formal request to the league for information about Washington’s practice facility being searched by federal authorities last week. Head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion was put on administrative leave for what a Washington spokesman called an ongoing criminal investigation unrelated to the team. Two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that federal law enforcement officials, including agents from the U.

  • The North Remembered: NHLers reflect one-and-done Canadian division

    Tyler Toffoli had just filled the net on back-to-back nights against his former team. The Montreal Canadiens winger registered a hat trick in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks, and followed that up with two goals and an assist 24 hours later in a 7-3 victory. Toffoli then spent a day off mostly alone in his hotel room because of COVID-19 restrictions before — you guessed it — another meeting with the Canucks inside an empty Rogers Arena. "The first game I was like, 'This is funny,'" h