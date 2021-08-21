U.S. embassy warns Americans against traveling to Kabul airport for now

The United States Embassy in Afghanistan on Saturday warned American citizens against traveling to Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport, where evacuation flights are departing from, unless they've received individual instructions to do so "because of potential security threats outside the gates."

The announcement comes as the U.S. tries to safely evacuate its citizens who have remained in Kabul since the Taliban took the Afghan capital last week, as well as Afghan civilians who aided the U.S. military. On Friday, President Biden vowed to get everyone home and said he hadn't heard of any Americans having trouble getting to the airport, a claim that received pushback from ABC News journalist Ian Pannell.

Just yesterday Joe Biden said they knew of no examples where Americans couldn't get to the airport and the next day they're releasing a security alert telling Americans that it's not safe even at the airport gates. pic.twitter.com/mg4PB3WjRA — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 21, 2021

It's not clear how many Americans are still trying to get to the airport or how the latest security warning will affect the evacuation effort. The embassy said it will update U.S. citizens as the security situation changes.

