U.S. Electric Wheelbarrow Market Growth - A $92 Million Market by 2027

The United States Electric Wheel Barrow Market was valued at USD 78.79 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 92.00 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.48% from 2020 to 2027.



The electric wheel barrow market is experiencing a tremendous growth owing to its simple assistance in moving heavy loads from one location to another in the workspace with minimal effort. In addition, electric wheel barrow aids the advantage of reducing the risk of accidents at the work place.



Along with the market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics the chapter includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Global United States Electric Wheel Barrow Market.

The report explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Global United States Electric Wheel Barrow Market.



The United States Electric Wheel Barrow Market is segmented on the basis of Product, and Application.

The report provides valuable insight with an emphasis on the market including some of the major players such as Muck-Truck USA, LLC, Overland Carts, Zallys Srl, Nu-Star Inc., Decko Products, Snapper (Briggs & Stratton, LLC), and Others.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 United States Electric Wheelbarrow Consumption Market, by Product (USD Million)

3.3 United States Electric Wheelbarrow Consumption Market, by Application (USD Million)

3.4 Future Market Opportunities



4 Market Outlook

4.1 United States Electric Wheelbarrow Market Outlook

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Benefits of Electric Wheelbarrow Over the Traditional One

4.2.1.1 Handles More Weight

4.2.1.2 Significantly Reduces the Labor Cost

4.2.1.3 Has More Features

4.2.1.4 It Reduces the Accidents

4.2.2 Growing Construction Industry

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Availability of Electric Wheelbarrows on Rent

4.4 Market Opportunity

4.4.1 Increasing Product Developments and Innovations to Provide Lucrative Growth Opportunities

4.4.1.1 Non-Marking Tires

4.4.1.2 Flat-Free Tires

4.4.1.3 Wheelbarrows With 4 Wheels

4.4.1.4 4 Wheel Drive

4.4.1.5 Adoption of Lithium-Ion Battery

4.4.1.6 Bucket Material

4.4.1.7 Reverse Feature

4.4.1.8 Power Dump Feature

4.4.1.9 Special Mention: Electric Powered Ride on Cart - 10 Cu. Ft. Wheelbarrow Hopper

4.5 Impact of Covid-19 on the Electric Wheelbarrow Market



5 Market, by Product



6 Market, by Application



7 Competitive Landscape



8 Company Profiles

Muck-Truck USA LLC

Makita U.S.A. Inc. (Makita Corporation)

Overland Carts

Zallys Srl

Nu-Star Inc.

Decko Products

Snapper (Briggs & Stratton, LLC)

Snap-LOC Cargo Control Systems

Paw Power Assist Wheelbarrow (Decko Products)

Detail K2 Inc.

Intradin



