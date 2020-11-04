The US election hinges on these states: Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina

Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

These are the remaining key states that have not yet been called for President Donald Trump or Former Vice President Joe Biden as of mid-morning Wednesday.

So far, Biden holds 238 electoral votes and Trump has 213. The winner needs 270. Biden needs to secure an additional 32 electoral college votes; Trump, 57.

The outcome will hinge on securing the states above, although the results may take a while to filter in because of processing times for a large volume of mail-in ballots. Some states, such as Pennsylvania, don't allow the early processing of mail-in ballots.

I can't stress this enough. Voting advocates and election officials BEGGED PA, MI and WI to change their state laws to allow the processing of absentee ballots weeks in advance.



It was the GOP-controlled state legislatures in each that refused. And now we are counting on Wed.



— Joey Garrison (@joeygarrison) November 4, 2020

Tallies from Alaska (3 electoral votes) and Nevada (6 electoral votes) are also expected.

If Trump wins Alaska and Biden wins Nevada:

Trump can win if he wins Pennsylvania and three of the remaining states.

Trump can win if he loses Pennsylvania and wins all four other states.

Biden can win if he wins Pennsylvania and any other state

Biden can win if he loses Pennsylvania and wins Georgia and any other state

Biden can win if he loses Pennsylvania and wins Michigan and any other state

Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia are expected to be called today; Nevada, tomorrow. Pennsylvania's governor said the results could come today or tomorrow.

Here's how things stand among the key states.

Georgia

Electoral votes at stake: 16

Estimated percentage of vote counted: 94%

Trump: 2,380,946 (50.5%)

Biden: 2,278,123 (48.3%)

Trump is out in front of Biden in Georgia by about a 100,000 votes at last check. Georgia is counting mail-in ballots in precincts expected to favor Democrats.

Michigan

Electoral votes at stake: 16

Estimated percentage of vote counted: 94%

Biden: 2,567,749 (49.6%)

Trump: 2,531,193 (48.9%)

Trump leads Biden by about 37,000 votes in Michigan, with more than 400,000 ballots still being counted. Those votes are largely absentee ballots, and are expected to help Biden over Trump. The delayed results were expected and are a sign clerks are deliberate in their counting process, said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

North Carolina

Electoral votes at stake: 15

Estimated percentage of vote counted: 94%

Trump: 2,732,104 (50.1%)

Biden: 2,655,392 (48.7%)

Winning North Carolina is critical to Trump's re-election chances. He has a lead of almost 80,000 votes. Trump won North Carolina in 2016.

Pennsylvania

Electoral votes at stake: 20

Estimated percentage of vote counted: 64%

Trump: 3,028,449 (54%)

Biden: 2,509,500 (44.8%)

Trump is leading Biden by more than 500,000 votes in the Keystone State, but that could change after more than 1.4 million outstanding mail-in votes are counted, many of them expected to favor Biden.

Wisconsin

Electoral votes at stake: 10

Estimated percentage of vote counted: 95%

Biden: 1,630,334 (49.6%)

Trump: 1,609,586 (48.9%)

Biden is ahead in the Midwestern battleground state by about 20,000 votes. Trump led earlier in the state but Biden made up ground through the night as mail-in ballots substantially broke for the Democratic challenger.

