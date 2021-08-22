U.S. northeast braces for Henri, may make landfall at or near hurricane-strength

The U.S. East Coast is bracing for Henri, which intensified into a Category 1 hurricane Saturday, and may make landfall with that status or near it on Sunday. Beyond the weekend, there's a chance it will have some effect on Atlantic Canada but it's looking like it will be minimal at this point. More on Henri can be found below.

HENRI STRENGTHENS INTO A HURRICANE AS IT NEARS U.S. EAST COAST

Hurricane Henri is set for a direct hit on the U.S. northeast, with hurricane, tropical storm and storm surge warnings in effect ahead of its arrival.

Henri, which spent several days meandering in the North Atlantic largely as a tropical storm, took a turn to the north late last week, and reached full-fledged hurricane status Saturday.

As of Saturday night, the storm was 410 km south of Port Montauk, New York, with winds of 120 km/h. It's set to make landfall at or near hurricane strength.

Henri Track

Flush with Atlantic moisture, Henri may produce rainfall amounts of 75-150 mm over portions of Long Island, New England, southeastern New York and northern New Jersey Sunday into Monday, with isolated maximum totals near 250 mm.

Heavy rainfall from Henri may result in considerable flash, urban, and small stream flooding, along with the potential for widespread minor and isolated moderate river flooding.

henri rain

As well, the combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline.

A tornado or two may occur Sunday over southern New England.

ATLANTIC CANADA IMPACTS?

The forecast can get a bit complicated for its impacts beyond the weekend.

There’s still a fair amount of uncertainty in Henri’s track early next week, but current guidance is indicating a weak post-tropical system with remnant moisture crossing the southern Maritimes Monday and Tuesday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Henri track/Canadian Hurricane Centre

(Canadian Hurricane Centre)

ECCC issued a tropical cyclone statement for Nova Scotia late last week, still in effect Saturday.

"The storm won't likely affect our weather directly until Monday, and at this stage it may simply bring light to moderate wind and some rain," the agency says. "Larger than normal surf conditions will develop on the Atlantic Coast of Nova Scotia during the day on Sunday.

Thumbnail is a satellite image of Hurricane Henri, courtesy of NOAA.

