The U.S. did it. The EU might. Why Canada won't put Iran's revolutionary guard on its terrorist list

·7 min read
Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attend a military drill in the Aras area, East Azerbaijan province, Iran, October 19, 2022. The European Union is considering whether to join United States and officially designate the militia group as a terrorist organization. So far, Canada has refused. (IRGC/WANA/Reuters - image credit)
Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attend a military drill in the Aras area, East Azerbaijan province, Iran, October 19, 2022. The European Union is considering whether to join United States and officially designate the militia group as a terrorist organization. So far, Canada has refused. (IRGC/WANA/Reuters - image credit)

As Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warn of crackdowns on street protests, the European Union and Germany are considering whether they should join countries like the United States and officially designate the militia group as a terrorist organization.

The protests, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, who died on Sept. 16 after being detained for allegedly violating the country's strict Islamic dress code for women, has prompted Canada to take action against Iran and condemn the IRGC.

The federal government has referred to the IRGC as a terrorist organization, described its leadership as terrorists, and announced measures to make some members of the group inadmissible to Canada. As well, the government continues to list a branch of the IRGC, its expeditionary Quds Force, as a terrorist entity.

Yet, despite calls from the federal Conservative party, activists and the Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims, the government has refused to designate the whole militia group as a terrorist entity under Canada's Criminal Code.

"It's a valid question as to what's the reluctance. I don't know what's going on through the minds of the foreign minister or public safety minister or the prime minister," said Phil Gurski, a former terrorism specialist  with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service. "I mean, if anything, this is really a no-brainer."

"The IRGC definitely meets those criteria."

Tyler Cheese/CBC
Tyler Cheese/CBC

CBC News explains what steps the government has taken, its stated reasons for not listing the IRGC as a terrorist entity, and other potential motivations for its reluctance.

What is the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps?

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was formed following Iran's 1979 revolution, created to protect the new government. It has since, according to the Council on Foreign Relations website, grown to become one of the most powerful paramilitary organizations in the Middle East. It operates its own intelligence services and answers directly to Iran's supreme leader.

It is a branch of the Iranian armed forces but operates independently of the regular military and has vast economic interests across the country. The U.S. estimates it may control or have a significant influence over up to 50 per cent of the Iranian economy, including non-military sectors like banking and shipping.

But it has also been accused of orchestrating a number of state-sanctioned terror attacks throughout the world, while also offering support to terrorist organizations, accusations Iran denies.

What is Canada's terrorist list?

The list was created in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks under the Anti-Terrorism Act, which amended the Criminal Code in 2001.

To be placed on the list, which now includes 73 groups, there must be "reasonable grounds to believe that an entity has knowingly participated in or facilitated a terrorist activity, or has knowingly acted on behalf of, at the direction of, or in association with such an entity," according to the Government of Canada's website.

If designated, banks can freeze a group's assets and police can charge anyone who financially or materially supports such a group.

The list includes al-Qaida, Boko Haram, and the Proud Boys.

What has Canada said about the IRGC?

In June 2018, the federal Liberals supported a House of Commons motion introduced by the Conservatives that sought to "immediately designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a listed terrorist entity under the Criminal Code of Canada." But since that motion, the IRGC has yet to be designated.

There was a renewed push last year after an Ontario Superior Court of Justice ruled that the shooting down of Flight PS752 by the IRGC was an intentional act of terrorism.and and constitutes "terrorist activity."

In response to the death of Amini, the federal government announced last month that it would be taking steps under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA) to make top members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) — potentially 10,000 people — inadmissible to Canada.

And it was during that announcement that Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland referred to the IRGC leadership as "terrorists" and the IRGC as a "terrorist organization."

Still, Canada has not taken the extra step to list it as a terrorist entity.

So why won't Canada list the IRGC as a terrorist entity?

In a news conference last month, Attorney General and Justice Minister David Lametti explained that since the IRGC is part of Iran's military, and military service is mandatory, there are concerns that the Criminal Code would be too much of a "blunt instrument" to deal with the group. He said the government needs to target the truly "bad actors without catching innocent people as well."

Including the IRGC in those terrorist listings  might unfairly capture Iranians in Canada who oppose and fled the regime, but had been conscripted into the IRGC.

"We don't want to punish innocent people or those against the regime," he said.

Thomas Juneau, who specializes in the politics of the Middle East at the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Ottawa, agreed that the problem with the IRGC is that in the over 40 years of the Islamic Republic, there are over "hundreds of thousands of individuals, mostly men, who have been in the IRGC, in many cases conscripts.

"They were cooks. They were in administrative or clerical positions briefly in the 1990s or 2000s. So do you really want to sanction them? In some cases they're innocent."

Are there other reasons the government might be reluctant?

The implementation of listing the IRGC as a terrorist entity would be extraordinarily resource intensive, Juneau says. The demand that such a listing would impose on agencies like the RCMP, CSIS, the Canada Border Services Agency, and FINTRAC, the financial intelligence unit, would be massive, he said.

WATCH | Canada bans top Iranian revolutionary guard members in new sanctions:

"This is not just a matter of hiring five summer students. You need to hire people with very technical skills in financial intelligence and border security. You need to train them. You need to get them a security clearance, usually at the top secret level," he said.

But there's also a legal issue that the government has not discussed that could be the most significant barrier to including the IRGC on the list.

Andrew House, who specializes in national security law and who was the chief of staff to former public safety minister Vic Toews, said that during Stephen Harper's government, there was a legal categorization debate over what kind of entity should be included in that list.

Under the Criminal Code, entity is defined as "a person, group, trust, partnership or fund or an unincorporated association or organization."

That means the IRGC, as an arm of the Iranian government, might technically not fit into that category; arguably, it's a state actor, which are subject to sanctions, but wouldn't be placed on a terrorist list.

"That's the purist legal position," House said. "Judges make a big deal of these types of differences. So from a technical legal perspective, the advice that was always advanced by the system itself, was, 'Hey, make sure you categorize these things properly. You might have to fight this in court someday.'"

But in 2012, the Harper government wanted to send a signal that the IRGC conduct was terrorist in nature, despite the objections of officials who wanted to maintain purity in legal categories, House said. A compromise was reached to include a branch of the IRGC, Iran's Quds Force, on the list, the logic at the time being that it was more of a loosely affiliated militia, House said.

WATCH |  Canada seeks to ban members of Iranian regime from country:

"In the cold light of history. I don't think that argument is any longer supportable," said House. "The Quds Force as we understand it is led by uniformed members of IRGC. They are very much part of the state."

Yet House said, despite legal technical definitions, symbolic messages are important and he believes the IRGC should be on the list as "we've already crossed that bridge."

"Let's go the full measure," he said.

House points out that the Taliban, for example, are on the list, and that they are the de facto government of Afghanistan.

"If you want it to be legally pure about this, you should delist the Taliban. And I don't know anyone who would be supportive of that."

Latest Stories

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Oilers' McDavid, Devils' Bratt, Wild's Fleury named NHL three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Edmonton centre Connor McDavid, New Jersey left-wing Jesper Bratt and Minnesota goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. McDavid topped the NHL with eight points (four goals, four assists) in four games to lead Edmonton to a perfect week and into second place in the Pacific Division. All eight points came on goals that tied the game or gave the Oilers the lead. McDavid recorded his second hat trick of the season and added an assist in a 6-5 victo

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • PHF commissioner Carey hopes to work with PWHPA for 'greater good' of women's hockey

    As women's hockey settles back into a normal schedule, its two biggest factions remain separate. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association, a union made up of most North American national-team players, played its first showcase of the year last month. It returns Friday for a series of six games through the weekend in Truro, N.S., with live coverage available across CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem. Meanwhile, the Premier Hockey Federation, a professional league featuring s

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Kaprizov scores two, Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal. Kaprizov’s second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for t

  • Zibanejad scores in 3rd to lift Rangers past Coyotes, 3-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad broke a tie in the third period, Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers kept the Arizona Coyotes winless at Mullett Arena with a 3-2 victory Sunday night. The Coyotes couldn't capitalize on a raucous crowd in the opener at the 5,000-seat Arizona State University arena Friday night, losing 3-2 to Winnipeg in overtime. New York pressured Arizona early despite playing the night before and went up on Alexis Lafreniere's second-period goa

  • The time C.J. Miles' wife went viral over a tweet about Draymond Green

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles recalls the time his wife's tweet went viral after jokingly expressing concern Warriors forward Draymond Green would hurt her husband. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Flames coach Darryl Sutter goes viral explaining why Huberdeau briefly left game

    Jonathan Huberdeau briefly left Saturday's game against the Oilers and Darryl Sutter was extremely honest about why.

  • CPL unveils newest franchise Vancouver FC, names first head coach

    LANGLEY, B.C. — The Canadian Premier League revealed its newest franchise on Wednesday night — Vancouver FC. Afshin Ghotbi was also named the franchise's first head coach. Vancouver is set to take to the pitch for the upcoming 2023 season. The CPL had announced plans to expand to the Vancouver area in November 2021. The league then announced in April that the Vancouver-area club would call Willoughby Community Park in Langley, B.C., home. Vancouver's logo is a V-shape design that evokes a bald e

  • Ducks D Jamie Drysdale out 4-6 months with shoulder injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale has a torn labrum in his left shoulder, possibly sidelining him for the rest of the season. Drysdale injured the shoulder during the Ducks' loss at Vegas last Friday, and he will have surgery soon, the team announced Monday. He is expected to be out for four to six months. The 20-year-old Drysdale is a promising playmaker chosen sixth overall by Anaheim in the 2020 draft. He has no points with a minus-3 rating in eight games this sea

  • Canada's Steven Dubois, Pascal Dion win short track gold at World Cup in Montreal

    Canadian speed skaters Steven Dubois and Pascal Dion captured gold on home ice on Sunday at the season-opening short track World Cup stop in Montreal. Dubois won the men's 500-metre event for his second individual medal of the weekend, and longtime teammate Dion followed it up by topping the podium in the men's 1,000m in an exciting finish. Dubois, a 25-year-old from Terrebonne, Que., got off to a fast start and crossed the line in 40.345 seconds in front of the roaring crowd at the Aréna Mauric

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Mark Jankowski and Roman Josi also scored for Nashville (4-6-1). With Juuse Saros getting the night off, Kevin Lankinen made 29 stops to earn the win for Nashville. The Predators had lost seven of their previous eight (1-6-1) after opening the season with back-to-back wins against the San Jose Sharks

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne