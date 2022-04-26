U.S. Dialysis Market to hit USD 52.5 Billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc

U.S. Dialysis Industry is anticipated to register 6.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2028 due to surging cases of diabetes and hypertension.

U.S. dialysis market value is projected to reach USD 52.5 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Surging cases of chronic kidney disease (CKD) will positively influence the industry expansion.

Increasing cases of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) will augment the market demand. according to data from the Center for Citizenship Education for Dialysis Patients, the number of patients suffering from end-stage renal disease is high in places such as California, Texas, Florida, and New York. Most of them require dialysis treatment, which results in additional dialysis each year. This has the potential to drive the business landscape.

Hemodialysis segment is expected to witness 6% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. Hemodialysis is a treatment for advanced renal failure that allows patients to lead a normal life despite renal failure. The hemodialysis procedure uses a dialysis machine, and a special filter called a dialyzer or artificial kidney to filter salt, waste products, and water from the patient's blood. Also, due to the lack of kidneys for transplantation donors, the demand for hemodialysis has grown rapidly.





Some major findings of the U.S. dialysis market report include:

Presence of large number of dialysis centers coupled with favorable reimbursement policies will boost the market forecasts.

Increasing adoption of advanced dialysis equipment for effective treatment of kidney disorders will fuel the industry progression.

Key players in the dialysis business are focusing on the development of innovative products for numerous kidney disorders will foster the business development.

However, growing concerns regarding product recall may hinder the market expansion to a certain extent.

U.S. Dialysis Market Forecasts By Type (Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis), Product & Service (Equipment {Dialysis Machines, Water Treatment Systems}, Consumables {Dialyzers, Catheters, Access Products, Concentrates}, Services {Acute Dialysis, Chronic Dialysis), End-use (In-center Dialysis, Home Dialysis)

U.S. dialysis market from service segment exceeded USD 26 billion in 2021. This is attributed to rising cases of chronic kidney disease in the region. For instance, according to the CDC's Chronic Kidney Disease, in the U.S. CKD affects more than one in every seven persons. Thus, the patient suffering with long term kidney disease, prefer chronic dialysis. Furthermore, increasing awareness about the availability of several dialysis services will propel the segment revenue.

U.S. dialysis market from in-center dialysis segment accounted for 85.2% revenue share in 2021. This is owing to presence of healthcare professional in dialysis centers. In addition, in-center dialysis provides treatment, laboratory, and patient evaluation at the same location. Also, patients undergoing hemodialysis must first undergo surgery to create an access point for the machine. This access point is surgically created on the arm or leg using native blood vessels to place a biocompatible synthetic tube. In such scenarios, patients are much more confident and satisfied with treatment in a dedicated dialysis center. This is anticipated to increase the segmental growth over the coming years.

South Atlantic dialysis market surpassed USD 7.7 billion in 2021. This is due to the large patient population suffering from chronic kidney diseases. Different market players in the region are focusing on several initiatives to improve dialysis patient care. These initiatives are designed to help patients with kidney disease and will further drive the business expansion.

Some of the eminent business players operating in the U.S. dialysis market include Toray, Medtronic, Rogosin Institute, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Sanderling Renal Services, Becton Dickinson, DaVita Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, DIALYSIS CARE CENTER, Medtronic, Baxter International Inc., Nipro Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care, Satellite Healthcare, Rockwell Medical Inc., and US Renal Care.

