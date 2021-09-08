U.S. Department of Commerce Announces Appointment of Minority Business Development Agency National Deputy Director

Puerto Rico Native Miguel Estién to Serve as Acting National Director and National Deputy Director, and will host this year’s National Minority Enterprise Development Week

Washington, DC, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced Miguel Estién to serve as MBDA’s Acting National Director and National Deputy Director. Estién is a Puerto Rico native with a 20-year career in business and financial services.

“The Administration is committed to serving MBEs through bold action that addresses racial inequity and ensures all entrepreneurs have access to the resources and opportunities they need and deserve,” said U.S. Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary Don Graves. “MBDA has a strong record of helping MBEs realize their full economic potential through technical assistance, public and private partnerships, advocacy, research, and education. I am confident that Miguel will be a tremendous asset to MBDA in that regard and help build the future state of the Agency.”

“I am honored to be selected by the Biden-Harris Administration and Secretary Raimondo to help lead the Minority Business Development Agency,” said Estién. “I look forward to being part of the Agency’s transformation to better meet the needs of the nation’s 9.2 million minority-owned businesses at this critical juncture in our nation’s history.”

Estién will host this year’s National Minority Enterprise Development Week (MED Week) conference, scheduled September 19 – 25, 2021. The MED Week celebration, a national observance by presidential proclamation, features award presentations, industry sessions, business matchmakers, and networking opportunities in a dynamic virtual environment. The week-long conference will also include the second annual BUY MBE DAY on Saturday, September 25, 2021. To learn more and register for MED Week visit www.MBDA.gov.

A certified six-sigma green belt, Estién is known as a disciplined general manager in the commercial lending space. During his time in the financial services industry, he held assignments across the U.S. and around the world, including Tokyo, Budapest, Mexico City. Estién returned to Puerto Rico in 2016 following the devastation left by Hurricane Maria. There he launched several social impact projects, including Puerto Rico Live, a platform that curates conversations with global thought leaders. He also served on several NGO boards in the education sector.

