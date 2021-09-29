U.S. Defense Secretary Austin did not support staying in Afghanistan "forever"

U.S. military brass testify in the House on Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told a congressional committee on Wednesday that he had not supported keeping troops in Afghanistan "forever."

He also told a House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan - the second in two days with testimony with top military leaders - that there had been no "risk free" status quo option if the military had stayed and that more troops would have been needed.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Phil Stewart; Editing by Franklin Paul)