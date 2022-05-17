U.S. corporate bond deals to ebb this year amid higher rates, volatility -BofA

Davide Barbuscia
·3 min read
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows U.S. dollar banknotes

By Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. bond sales by investment-grade issuers will likely decline by around 10% this year as borrowers contend with higher rates and market volatility, a BofA executive said on Tuesday.

Corporate bonds have had a rough start to the year amid investor concerns over the impact of tighter monetary policies on corporate profits and borrowing costs, as well as the possibility of a sharp economic slowdown as the Federal Reserve tries to bring down unrelenting inflation.

Credit spreads - the interest rate premium investors demand to hold corporate debt over safer U.S. Treasury bonds - have widened, though not dramatically.

The ICE BofA U.S. corporate index, which tracks dollar investment-grade corporate debt, stood at 149 basis points on Monday, about 50 points wider year-to-date and three basis points shy of the nearly two-year high it hit in March.

In the first few months of this year, U.S. investment-grade corporate bond issues totaled around $470 billion, in line with levels seen in the same period a year earlier, as borrowers concerned about higher rates sought to lock in still-favorable financing terms, said Dan Mead, head of investment grade syndicate at BofA.

But that pace has slowed recently as markets became increasingly volatile on the back of monetary policy and economic growth concerns.

"We're still sticking with our expectations on overall supply of down roughly 10% to 12% this year compared to last year, as we do anticipate the second half of this year to be quieter, certainly quieter than the second half of the year that we saw in 2020 and 2021," Mead said.

U.S. investment-grade bond issuance last year amounted to roughly $1.5 trillion, according to Refinitiv data.

As global central banks rapidly withdraw stimulus measures, liquidity in financial markets has deteriorated this year, with traders having to navigate wild intra-day swings and shrinking deal sizes.

"The big theme in our marketplace, like other asset classes, has been volatility, in both the rates market and volatility in the credit spread market," said Mead, adding that contributed to greater caution from investors.

"They're still very engaged in participating, but maybe on a smaller scale with respect to size in deals, and certainly showing a greater deal of price discipline, needing to see larger concessions to participate in new issues," he added.

U.S. credit markets rallied after the Federal Reserve started hiking rates in March, but that was short-lived and lower-rated corporate bonds have hit new lows since.

The Fed is expected to hike interest rates by 50 basis points in both June and July, and plans to start reducing its balance sheet in June at a higher pace than it did in its previous "quantitative tightening" exercise.

"Those factors - the rate hikes, the QT - are going to start to affect the real economy," said Mark Howard, a managing director at BNP Paribas in New York.

"What’s notable about what we’ve seen in markets over the last week or so, is moving away from a fear of higher rates to more of a fear of growth deceleration," he said, "and that contributes to some of the anxiety in the short term in credit. ... Growth concerns are hurting spreads now."

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: Second-round schedule, where to watch

    The second round of the NHL playoffs begins on May 17. Here's where you can catch all the action.

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Chelsea's women complete domestic double by winning FA Cup

    LONDON (AP) — Sam Kerr scored her second Women's FA Cup final goal in extra time to complete Chelsea's domestic double with a 3-2 victory over Manchester City on Sunday. The Australia forward struck from outside of the penalty area in the 99th minute to defend the cup for the west London club in front of a competition record attendance of 49,094 at Wembley Stadium. The success for Emma Hayes' side came a week after winning a third consecutive Women's Super League title. After a lack of clear-cut

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • So what do the Maple Leafs do now?

    After their crushing first-round exit, and their fifth in as many seasons, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie try to make sense of the Maple Leafs' future.

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • Report: Leafs star Mitch Marner victim of armed carjacking in Etobicoke

    Marner was heading to a movie with a friend when three armed men in masks approached their vehicle, according to The Toronto Sun.

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.

  • Former CFL star Tony Gabriel knows what striking CFL players are going through

    Tony Gabriel can sympathize with striking CFL players. The Hall of Fame tight end was involved in the league's first strike in 1974, which was staged during training camp but settled before the season began. Players with seven of the CFL's nine teams didn't report for the start of training camp Sunday after contract talks between the CFL and CFL Players' Association broke down Saturday. Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders players reported to training camp because they're currently not in a lega

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Should the Leafs replace Sheldon Keefe with Barry Trotz?

    Arguably the best coach in the NHL is a free agent. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss if Barry Trotz could help the Maple Leafs get over the hump.

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent