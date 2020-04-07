New U.S. coronavirus infections may level out sooner than predicted: Housing secretary

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. secretary of Housing and Urban Development said on Tuesday that hopeful signs of a slowdown in the spread of the novel coronavirus in the United States suggests new cases could level out sooner than predicted.

"It appears that the number of new cases may be starting to slow down," HUD Secretary Ben Carson, a member of the Trump administration's coronavirus task force, told Fox News Channel. "We may be starting to level out and it's possible that could occur a little bit before the models have predicted."





(Reporting by Tim Ahmann, Editing by Franklin Paul)