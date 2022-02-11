U.S. consumer agency schedules meeting on drug prices

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission will consider at its upcoming meeting new orders for large pharmacies to study how competition is affected by contracts, reimbursements and other issues affecting prescription drug prices, the agency said on Thursday.

The commission is expected to take public comment and vote on the issue during its Feb. 17 meeting, the FTC said in a written statement.

President Joe Biden earlier on Thursday promoted his plan to bring down the cost of prescription drugs on a day when government data for January showed consumer prices posted their biggest annual gain in 40 years.

Biden's proposal would give the federal government’s Medicare program for seniors authorization to negotiate drug prices for the first time. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sam Holmes)