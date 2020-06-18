U.S. considers expanding current visa restrictions for foreign workers: FT

(Reuters) - The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is considering a significant expansion of current visa restrictions for foreign workers, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

Many of Trump's top advisers and cabinet members had a meeting on Tuesday to discuss a potential executive order to suspend the issuance of visas to several classes of individuals, the newspaper reported, citing four people briefed on the meeting https://on.ft.com/37JmcXv.







