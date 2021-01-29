UConn's new shirts feature letter from Gianna Bryant

Jack Baer
·Writer
Updated ·1 min read

More than a year after the death of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, the UConn women’s basketball team is still paying tribute to one of its biggest fans.

The Huskies took the court in a new set of warm-up shirts on Thursday, featuring some motivational words from Gianna: “When you think you can’t, UConn.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by UConn Women's Basketball (@uconnwbb)

That quote comes from a letter the team posted via Instagram on Tuesday, which the team said was sent following its loss in the 2017 Final Four. Gianna, then 10 years old, urged the team to keep practicing.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by UConn Women's Basketball (@uconnwbb)

UConn and the Bryant family held close ties, even though Gianna was too young to attend the school. She was a dedicated fan of the program who was “hellbent” on suiting up for the team one day, and her father was friend with UConn head coach Geno Auriemma. The two attended UConn games together, and were honored by the team after their death.

UConn said Gianna was “forever a Husky,” and they’re still carrying her words a year later.

STORRS, CONNECTICUT - JANUARY 27: A jersey to honor Gianna Bryant sits on the UConn bench before the USA Women's National Team Winter Tour 2020 game between the United States and the UConn Huskies at The XL Center on January 27, 2020 in Hartford, Connecticut. Bryant and her father, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, were killed in a helicopter crash on January 26. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Gianna Bryant wanted nothing more than to be a UConn Husky. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports:

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Source: Deshaun Watson requests trade from Texans

    Star quarterback Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press.

  • Masahiro Tanaka returning to original Japanese team after 7 seasons with Yankees

    Masahiro Tanaka is headed back to Japan to play for his original NPB team, the Rakuten Eagles.

  • Ben Roethlisberger wants to return to Steelers, doesn't care about 2021 salary

    Ben Roethlisberger said on Thursday that he's willing to restructure his contract so he can return to the Steelers in 2021.

  • Canadiens rookie Alexander Romanov is living up to all the hype

    The 21-year-old defenceman has wasted little time making his impact felt with the Canadiens.

  • Patrick Mahomes laughs off Jets coach Robert Saleh's 'little old man jog' comment

    Don't be fooled by Patrick Mahomes' "little old man jog" in the Super Bowl, Bucs defenders.

  • Tom Brady had no idea where New England was after getting drafted by Patriots

    Tom Brady was even more confused after his plane landed in Rhode Island, not Massachusetts.

  • How Nick Nurse makes mental health a priority for Raptors

    On #BellLetsTalk Day, Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses how he’s kept himself motivated and sharp over the past nine months and discloses what songs he’s learning on the guitar.

  • Jorge Masvidal is training Jake Paul for fight against Ben Askren

    Jake Paul thinks he can knock out Ben Askren in under five seconds.

  • Naomi Osaka becomes part-owner of NWSL's North Carolina Courage

    Naomi Osaka is broadening her interest in women's sports, investing in a professional women's soccer team.

  • Spurs coach Gregg Popovich receives COVID-19 vaccine as part of NBA's awareness campaign

    Video of a masked Popovich receiving the vaccine is featured in a public-service announcement scheduled to air during the league’s Thursday night doubleheader on TNT.

  • Mad Bets: UFC Overeem vs. Volkov Betting Odds

    Minty Bets is joined by Kevin Iole to preview the&nbsp;Heavyweight Main Event between Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Sat. February 6.

  • Nassau County exec wants street named after sophomore basketball star killed in car crash

    Uniondale High School called Jomani Wright the "definition of a student athlete."

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Andy Reid happy for longtime assistant David Culley, 'not so glad' Eric Bieniemy got passed over again

    David Culley worked under Reid for more than a decade and a half.

  • Trae Young-led Hawks holding own against league's best as they focus on making the playoffs

    The third-year guard issued Yahoo Sports an exclusive phone interview to discuss what he was thinking late in the game, the misperception of the Hawks’ locker room and a look into the latest phase of the franchise’s developmental chapter.

  • Mad Bets: Is Travis Kelce the best value for MVP?

    Minty Bets &&nbsp;Jared Quay discuss the line movement for MVP for the Chiefs-Buccaneers big game on Sunday, February 7.

  • Tennessee rides with Heupel, Kentucky’s coach Cal blues, Forde’s HOF call

    We begin this edition of the Yahoo Sports College Podcasts congratulating Pat Forde on his induction into the US Basketball Writers Hall of Fame. Our long-time friend from Sports Illustrated joined the likes of Dan Wetzel when he got the call this week.  The ongoing saga on Rocky Top rolls on as AD Danny White turned to his old school to hire Josh Heupel as the next head coach of the Volunteers. What can Tennessee fans expect from the former Sooner signal-caller?  Misery finds company with a quick trip up I-75 where Kentucky basketball fans are bemoaning one of the worst seasons in many seasons. Will coach John Calipari bolt for greener pastures?

  • Ron Rivera's family announces he is officially cancer-free

    Great news in Washington.

  • Canadian Antony Auclair, Tampa Bay Buccaneers preparing to face Chiefs in Super Bowl

    Canadian tight end Antony Auclair is still having trouble accepting that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the first team in NFL history to play in a Super Bowl in their home city. The Buccaneers punched their ticket to the NFL's marquee game with a 31-26 road win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. So Tampa Bay will have home-field advantage when its faces the defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium. "I just don't realize it fully yet," Auclair said Thursday during a video conference. "I haven't been sleeping well the past couple of days, I'm so excited, man. "It's just a crazy year with COVID and all the protocols we've been through. Not having that many fans at games, it has felt so much different but it's unbelievable to be here." The six-foot-six, 256-pound Auclair, in his fourth season with Tampa Bay, will become the 17th Canadian to appear in a Super Bowl. If the Buccaneers win, the 27-year-old native of Notre-Dame-des-Pins, Que., will become the 10th Canuck to play on a victorious squad. Guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, of Mont-Sainte-Hilaire, Que., was a starter last year in Kansas City's 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. But Duvernay-Tardif, who received his medical degree from McGill in 2018, won't appear in this year's game. Last summer he became the first NFL player to opt out of the 2020 season, choosing instead to work as an orderly at a Montreal long-term care facility. Another Canadian, offensive lineman Ryan Hunter of North Bay, Ont., was also on the Chiefs' 53-man roster last year but was inactive for the Super Bowl and is currently with the Los Angeles Chargers. All three players share the same agent, Montreal-based Sasha Ghavami. Auclair said Duvernay-Tardif has yet to reach out to him. But Auclair's goal this year was to meet up with his provincial counterpart in this year's Super Bowl. "That would've been sick just to play against him in the Super Bowl," Auclair said. "It might be in another year." Tampa Bay made headlines this off-season with the addition of quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski. Brady, 43, who won six Super Bowls with New England, will make his 10th career appearance in the NFL's marquee game and is just the fourth NFL quarterback to reach the title game with multiple franchises. "He's got to be the greatest teammate of all time," Auclair said of Brady. "It gives you a lot of confidence to know this guy trusts you. "That's big as a rookie, that's big for a player like me who's not even from the States. Just to get his confidence and trust in you, that's a lot for me and a lot of guys." Gronkowski has established himself as one of the NFL's tight ends but Auclair said he also comes by his fun-loving persona honestly. "I'm with Gronk all day every day and this guy is funny," Auclair said. "Gronk is always smiling, it's hard to be down when you're around that guy. "It's cool to be around those guys. They work so hard and they're consistent with their work. They're very good examples for me." Auclair signed with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent out of Laval and is the first player in that school's rich football history to crack an NFL roster. Auclair has started 20-of-40 career NFL games and is used primarily as a blocking tight end, having recorded just 10 career receptions for 84 yards with the Bucs. Auclair said not being very involved in the Bucs' passing game is sometimes difficult to accept. "Sometimes it's tough because you don't get as much credit blocking big guys," he said. "If I block a D-end and Gronk is catching the ball 30 yards downfield and scores, they won't see me out there blocking for him but it's called an assist. "Sometimes it's hard but I don't really mind it because I love my role and playing football." Auclair, who played quarterback before joining the Rouge et Or, credits Laval and head coach Glen Constantin for preparing him to make the huge jump from Canadian university football to the NFL. "The way he prepared me, the whole organization prepared me to get here just by doing things in a professional way," Auclair said. "The biggest difference was the speed of the game. "I used to play Canadian football in college and now I'm here in the NFL trying to figure out my English, the rules, everything was kind of hard at first. But I used to play football all the time growing up, I used to play Madden all the time growing up so I kind of knew those nuances." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press

  • FIFA unveils education program to combat abuse

    FIFA is unveiling a program to educate its member associations worldwide about how to properly handle player harassment and abuse. The program, announced Wednesday, is an extension to FIFA Guardians, an initiative announced following the 2019 Women's World Cup to ensure player safety. FIFA has aimed the five-part course, FIFA Guardians Safeguarding in Sport Diploma, at player safety officers across its 211 member associations, although aspects of the course — developed in conjunction with the Open University — will be made available to everyone, including other sports federations. “Anyone who plays football, or indeed any sport, is entitled to enjoy it in a safe and supportive environment that, first and foremost, protects their well-being, especially where children are concerned. This is the objective of the FIFA Guardians Programme," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement. "Today, football is taking another important step in delivering on this objective, as well as on FIFA’s pledge to embed safeguarding measures across our game.” The announcement of the education program comes in the wake of allegations of systematic sexual abuse of players in Haiti. FIFA detailed the allegations earlier this month. The FIFA ethics committee said Yves Jean-Bart, the president of the Haitian soccer federation for 20 years, allegedly raped girls as young as 14 and took “habitual mistresses” among players. Jean-Bart was banned from soccer for life in November. The FIFA program also addresses physical abuse and other forms of harassment. Joyce Cook, FIFA chief social responsibility & education officer, said the organization has invested $1 million in the courses, which will start next month. So far 160 federations are lined up to take part. Cook said the FIFA Forward program obligates member federations to participate, although the organization may introduce more strident mandates. “If they invest those (FIFA Forward) funds in youth football, in projects to build youth academies and so on, then they are required to have proper safeguarding measures," she said. Former U.S. national team goalkeeper Mary Harvey, chief executive of the Centre for Sport and Human Rights, praised FIFA's initiative. “There are a couple things specifically: One is that they’re committing resources to the implementation of their policy around safeguarding, safeguarding children and vulnerable adults," Harvey said. "That’s important. Also what they've done, is with Open University they’re making this available to other sports bodies. So FIFA alone doesn’t have this problem, everybody has this problem. So their willingness to make what they’re doing available to others is terrific.” Agents who work with young people will also be required to complete the first course, at minimum. In addition to the courses, safeguarding officers must attend workshops and complete other tasks during the two-year formal diploma program. “We understand our obligation morally, our responsibility as the governing body of football, is most importantly in ensuring and protecting the children that have been abused, and women, and making sure that we do everything to prevent it from happening again,” Cook said on a conference call. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Anne M. Peterson, The Associated Press