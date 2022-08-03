UConn star Paige Bueckers to miss 2022-23 season with torn ACL in left knee

Paige Bueckers miss most of last season with a leg injury, too. (AP/Morry Gash)

UConn star and former National Player of the Year Paige Bueckers will miss all of the 2022-23 season with a torn ACL in her left knee, the school announced on Wednesday.

Bueckers sustained the injury during a pick-up game, the school said, and she underwent an MRI on Monday that confirmed the ACL tear.

"We're all devastated for Paige," head coach Geno Auriemma said in a release. "She's worked really hard to get stronger and healthier this offseason, and this is an unfortunate setback. Paige is obviously an amazing basketball player but she's a better person and teammate and it's really unfortunate that this has happened to her. We'll miss her presence on the court, but she'll do everything she can to still lead and help her teammates this season.

"Our program will support Paige through her healing process to help her come back better and stronger."

Bueckers will undergo surgery on Friday at UConn Health and updates on her timetable to return will be made following.

The Huskies star missed a large chunk of her sophomore season last year with a non-contact leg injury, too. She returned to help lead UConn to the national championship game, where they lost to South Carolina.

Bueckers averaged 20 points, 5.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game during her freshman season. She averaged 14.6 points and four rebounds in 17 games last year, and dropped 14 points with six rebounds in the national title game.