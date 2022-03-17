U.S. Conferences, Concert and Event Market Forecast Report 2022-2027: Profiles of Mixhalo, Live Nation, Ticket City, Bizzabo and Eventbrite

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

U.S. Conferences, Concert and Event Market

U.S. Conferences, Concert and Event Market
U.S. Conferences, Concert and Event Market

Dublin, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Conferences, Concert and Event Market, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Conferences, Concert and Event Market is expected to reach US$ 399.88 Billion by 2027.

Corporate Events & Seminars account for the Maximum Events Share

On the basis of type, the United States events industry includes Music concerts, Festivals, Sports, Exhibitions & Conferences, Corporate Events & Seminars, and others. Corporate Events & Seminars hold the largest market share, owing to the rise in the number of corporate companies coupled with frequent seminars and events conducted by them.

Due to the outbreak of the pandemic, there was a rise in online corporate seminars and online events. Furthermore, based on age group, the 21-40 age groups are more involved and participate in various events like sports events, music concerts, exhibitions, festivals, etc. Music concerts attract most of the 21-40 age group population, especially the youth and middle-aged individual's preference for rap and hip-hop music concerts. As per the research findings, the United States Conferences, Concert and Event Industry is likely to grow with a CAGR of 7.76% from 2021-2027.

United States Conferences, Concert and Event Market Size was US$ 255.31 Billion in 2021

By revenue source, United States events, conferences, concert industry classified into ticket, sponsorship, and others. With sponsorships, many foremost organizations increase their brand visibility by engaging customers to make a powerful command and also reach out to potential customers to boost sales. Moreover, sponsoring an event increases reach among potential buyers and customers, which drives sales.

United States Conferences, Concert and Event industry Key Players:

The United States event market is fragmented as there are various players such as Mixhalo Inc, Live Nation Worldwide, Inc., Ticket City, Inc., Bizzabo, Eventbrite, InEvent, Inc and Ticket Falcon. Further mergers and acquisitions have expanded the competition catering to an intense rivalry in the United States event industry.

The report is segmented as follows:

Type:

  • Music Concert

  • Festivals

  • Sports

  • Exhibitions & Conferences

  • Corporate Events & Seminar

  • Others

Revenue Source

  • Tickets

  • Sponsorship

  • Others

Organizers

  • Corporate

  • Sports

  • Education

  • Entertainment

  • Others

Age Group

  • Below 20 Years

  • 21-40 Years

  • Above 40

Company Analysis:

  • Mixhalo Inc

  • Live Nation Worldwide, Inc.

  • Ticket City, Inc.

  • Bizzabo

  • Eventbrite

  • InEvent, Inc

  • Ticket Falcon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rr0scc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Captain 1,000: Flyers salute Giroux in potential final days

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The party planned for Claude Giroux’s 1,000th game with the Philadelphia Flyers seems appropriately lavish for a team captain who has spent his entire career with the franchise. The Flyers will celebrate Giroux and his family before Thursday night's game and have invited special guests of honor. Giroux will be gifted custom artwork, fans can purchase commemorative tickets and players will wear warmup jerseys with “Giroux” and No. 28 on the back. If that hasn’t whet the appeti

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Ducks trade Josh Manson to first-place Avalanche for prospect, pick

    Defenseman Josh Manson is on his way to the powerhouse Avalanche in the first real move of NHL trade season.

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Pascal Siakam jokes around, talks Precious Achiuwa & chemistry with Scottie Barnes

    Pascal Siakam had some fun with the media after Saturday's win vs. the Nuggets and discussed Precious Achiuwa's shooting and his growing chemistry with Scottie Barnes. Follow and subscribe to Yahoo Sports Canada on YouTube for more Raptors coverage

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • What do Russian owner's sanctions mean for Chelsea?

    Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes